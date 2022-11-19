Emergency services available during the snowstorm

Emergency resources for residents during the storm:

• The city of Buffalo is operating three warming centers until 6 p.m. Saturday. The locations are: Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St.; Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St.; and Lincoln Field House Community Center, 10 Quincy St.

What to expect in the next 48 hours: Lake-effect snow in Niagara County A major lake-effect storm that dumped more than 5 feet in Orchard Park and Blasdell on Friday will continue to impact the region through the weekend.

• These overnight shelters are also available: Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Must be able to use stairs, 586 Genesee St. in Buffalo; (formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.) and ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. For location information or a ride to the ROC, call 716-222-4020.

The same locations will be available on Sunday as daytime warming centers.

To receive Code Blue updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 716-898-211. For Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 716-898-211. The notifications are available to anyone including clients.

• Local police and emergency contacts are available through a county website.

• National Fuel is reminding homeowners about furnace safety.

"Furnace exhaust vents can easily become clogged by debris, snow and ice causing the home heating system to shut off or operate inefficiently," National Fuel said. "Blocked vents can also lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide gas inside a residence.

"Customers must locate and clear out heating system vents and remove snow from around their natural gas meter to ensure safe and reliable service throughout this winter storm."

• The city's driving ban was scaled back at 2 p.m. Saturday, to a travel advisory in the eastern, northern and western sections of the city. A driving ban remains in effect for South Buffalo.

Many communities in Erie County remain under a travel ban; others are under travel advisories. County officials are urging residents to stay home and off the roads, to allow snow to be cleared and so emergency vehicles can get through.