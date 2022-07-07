 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Emergency food providers unite to continue East Side food assistance

  • Updated
East Side food distribution

A National Grid volunteer brings bags of apples to volunteers packaging food into bags to hand out at the Resource Council of WNY food distribution site on Thursday.
With the latest round of emergency food support to Buffalo’s East Side ending Friday, four Western New York organizations are teaming up to continue food assistance to the community whose main supermarket has been closed since the mass shooting that killed 10 Black people and injured three others May 14.

The African Heritage Food Co-Op; Buffalo Go Green/Urban Fruits and Veggies; the Resource Council of WNY; and FeedMore WNY are partnering to distribute fresh produce five days a week and other food items two days a week at varying times and locations.

In addition, a new food pantry will open later this month at the Resource Council office at 347 E. Ferry St., said Collin Bishop, chief communications officer at FeedMore WNY.

“The plan announced today provides multiple times, locations and ways for everyone in the community to access nutritious food,” the Rev. Mark E. Blue, president of the Buffalo NAACP and an organizer of the food response, said Wednesday.

The Tops Markets store, which was targeted by a man authorities have called a white supremacist mass shooter because it serves a predominantly Black neighborhood, is under reconstruction with a goal to reopen by the end of July. The Jefferson Avenue Tops was the only supermarket in an area already considered a food desert short on fresh, healthy food options.

A combination of humanitarian aid organizations, local emergency food providers, Tops and other local companies have been distributing food in a variety of ways since the attack. The new food distribution opportunities are:

• The African Heritage Food Co-Op’s mobile produce market will be open five days a week at different locations along Jefferson. On Mondays and Wednesdays, it will open at 10 a.m. at Jefferson and Southampton Street. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it will be next to the M&T Bank across from Tops starting at 10 a.m. On Saturdays, it will be at the Farmer’s Market outside the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. World Central Kitchen, the international humanitarian aid group that distributed hot meals daily for six weeks after the mass shooting, is sponsoring the AHFC produce giveaways, along with Buffalo Go Green/Urban Fruits and Veggies.

• Food distributions, including non-perishable items and household products, will continue with new hours. The distributions from Tops and FeedMore WNY gave out more than half a million pounds of food since the attack, Bishop said. Distributions will now take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays at the Resource Council and 2 to 6 p.m. at Wednesdays at the Wiley Pavilion.

• The Community Action Organization of WNY also will be moving its food pantry into the Resource Council’s West Ferry Street building later this month. The CAO pantry will become the 10th serving the East Side area. To locate a food pantry near you, visit feedmorewny.org/programs-services/find-food/.

Bishop said FeedMore WNY also provides home-delivered hot meals to anyone over age 60 who is unable to prepare meals on their own. FeedMore also partners with Erie County Senior Services to provide hot, nutritious lunches at community centers around the county, including the Dorothy J. Collier Community Center at 118 E. Utica St. Call 716-822-2002 for information on these programs.

By the time Covid-19 hit, the Dorothy J. Collier Community Center had reverted to its original role as a senior center, with Hamilton and Jones in leadership roles. They managed to continue a senior meals program with curbside pickup and social programs via Zoom through the pandemic. They had reopened for in-person activities and were building youth programs, including a free kids’ summer camp, when the racist mass shooting a few blocks away targeted their predominantly Black community.

