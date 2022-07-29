 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Embracing Buffalo' offers healing opportunities

  • Updated
  • 0
Tops shooting (copy)

Dove signs with the names of the victims have been placed on the lawn in front of the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

 Derek Gee
To help Buffalo heal following the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, the Center for Mind-Body Medicine, the University at Buffalo and the WNY Peace Center are offering a series of gatherings and workshops Aug. 3 to 6.

Dubbed "Embracing Buffalo," the event includes "healing opportunities" geared specifically toward first responders, survivors of the mass shooting and families of victims as well as community members. There's also a two-day retreat for Black healers and leaders on Aug. 5 and 6 at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

"Our intention is to replenish community leaders and healers, contributing to expanding their capacity for continued service to humanity; and to foster the healing connections that will comfort and help relieve the grief and trauma of survivors and the community," organizers said in a statement.

For more information go to: bit.ly/EmbracingBuffalo

