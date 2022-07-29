'Embracing Buffalo' offers healing opportunities

To help Buffalo heal following the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, the Center for Mind-Body Medicine, the University at Buffalo and the WNY Peace Center are offering a series of gatherings and workshops Aug. 3 to 6.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dubbed "Embracing Buffalo," the event includes "healing opportunities" geared specifically toward first responders, survivors of the mass shooting and families of victims as well as community members. There's also a two-day retreat for Black healers and leaders on Aug. 5 and 6 at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

"Our intention is to replenish community leaders and healers, contributing to expanding their capacity for continued service to humanity; and to foster the healing connections that will comfort and help relieve the grief and trauma of survivors and the community," organizers said in a statement.

For more information go to: bit.ly/EmbracingBuffalo