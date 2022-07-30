Elusive Golden Snowball trophy finally makes its way to Buffalo

The Stanley Cup can wait for now. Buffalo has the Golden Snowball award.

The shiny glass and wood trophy that recognizes the snowiest spot in the state finally arrived Friday in the city famous for its epic snowfalls.

The elusive trophy took years to get here, and as recently as a few days ago, it appeared unlikely to leave Binghamton, the 2020-21 Golden Snowball champion, anytime soon.

But Stephen Vermette refused to give up.

The SUNY Buffalo State College geography and planning professor had grown tired of letting other New York cities bask in the glory of flake fortune, while the city with an international reputation for battling blizzards sat on the sidelines.

Buffalo won the designation as snowiest big city in the state with 97.4 inches for the 2021-22 season.

When the Buffalo mayor’s office for the second time in four years showed no interest in retrieving the award, Vermette took it upon himself to reach out to the mayor of Binghamton, which was snowiest city in 2020-21 and had the trophy on display in City Hall.

After a few months of delays, Binghamton got back to Vermette earlier this week and agreed to relinquish the trophy. Vermette drove six hours round trip to pick it up and bring it to Buffalo.

“They were trying to do their due diligence to figure out who to return it to,” Vermette said. “They weren’t being nasty or anything. They just didn’t know what to do.”

The award was made by A-1 Trophy Shop more than 15 years ago in Syracuse, which usually has more snowfall than any other big city in New York, including Buffalo.

The trophy features a solid glass ball, slightly smaller and heavier than a baseball, that shimmers with golden flecks and bubbles and sits in a metal carriage atop a two-tiered wooden base.

Past year’s winners and snowfall amounts are etched into brass plates, ala the NHL’s Stanley Cup, which rotates from winning team to winning team.

Vermette promises to promote and take care of the Golden Snowball trophy, which will spend a little time in his Glenwood home before going on display at Buffalo State College in a “case that’s somewhat public, but secure.”

He’s already had conversations about bringing the trophy to the National Buffalo Wing Festival and the Buffalo Museum of Science, which is planning an exhibit on snow this fall.

“It goes to show you there is an interest,” said Vermette, who wishes the city would do more to embrace its snowy reputation, instead of trying to fight it.

Buffalo has been piling up more snow than hockey wins in recent years.

The city last won the Golden Snowball award in 2018-19. The trophy never made it to Buffalo that year, though, as Mayor Byron Brown ignored pleas from Vermette and other area meteorologists to claim it from Syracuse and display it in City Hall.

Prior to 2018-19, Buffalo hadn’t been snowiest city in the state in 17 years – longer than the Buffalo Sabres’ current NHL-record playoff drought.

With the Golden Snowball trophy now secured, can the Stanley Cup be far behind?