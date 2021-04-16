Elmwood Village mourns Mark Williams, a 'gentle giant' lost to Covid-19

"From there, we just became like best friends really quickly," he added.

"I went away to college, but we kept in touch. Then he started working for us at Coles on Elmwood, working security, which he did for probably a good 10 years. Then he went into private security at a local company," Shatzel continued.

Mark Pcionek said Williams remained a fixture at Coles.

"He had a spot at the corner of the bar, far end. Everybody knew him there," said Pcionek.

Pcionek said he first met Williams while they attended Nardin Montessori in the mid-1970s.

"He would sleep over my house up in Hamburg, where I grew up, and my parents would take us out to dinner to Foit's on the Lake or Hoak's, when they used to be there, and my dad would say, 'this is my other son.' People would look at us funny walking in with Mark, and, yeah, he was a part of my family, and he still is," Pcionek said.

Pcionek said he was shocked that Williams died so suddenly.

"I think it's a virus that many are not taking seriously, but all of a sudden you do consider it serious ... when you lose someone close to you like this because of the virus," Pcionek said.

"And I'll tell you this: I did not take it seriously, personally, and Mark got sick and Mark passed, and a few days later I went and got vaccinated, because he left a family behind, a daughter, and I don't want to leave a family behind," Pcionek added.

