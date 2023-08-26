The sights and sounds were befitting of a traditional August festival in the Elmwood Village.

The pulsating rhythm of a West African drum trio outside Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church. A group admiring a vibrant landscape painting near the Lexington Cooperative Market. The scent of a Lloyd Taco Truck pork burrito ready to be devoured.

But Saturday at the Elmwood Village ArtFest, discussion centered on how the Elmwood Village Association's inaugural event differed from the longtime Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, whose organizers announced the end of its run this spring.

With only about four months to plan, Elmwood Village's James Cichocki and Therese Deutschlander concocted an event with pockets of artisans set up on sidewalks and in parking lots off Elmwood from about West Ferry Street to Bird Avenue. Food trucks, musicians, dancers and spoken word performers created a lively atmosphere in Bidwell Park.

Streams of Buffalonians worked their way down Elmwood sidewalks, maneuvering carefully across crosswalks and popping in and out of local businesses on a mostly sunny afternoon.

"People have really liked that the streets have not been closed" to traffic, Cichocki said. "They're noticing the shops – they're not looking down the street at a row of tents, but they're looking at restaurants and other businesses in the village."

Kelli Simpson and Samantha White, who said they attended the Festival of the Arts since its debut in 2001, offered constructive criticism for the new event, emphasizing that it takes time to reach the scale and preparation of the previous festival.

"It would be great for them to find a way to intersperse the performing arts, the music, the dance, etcetera, throughout the festival much like the old one instead of corralling it in this small area where you're kind of all fenced in," Simpson said.

"It seems to be like maybe they should have waited," White added. "They didn't have enough time to plan it."

A buzzy topic around the ArtFest was the organizers' decision to not pay musicians due to a lack of resources – until Elmwood bar-restaurant Jack Rabbit swooped in with partners on Tuesday to compensate 16 performers.

"You wouldn't ask your plumber to come and do anything for free," said Simpson, who was pleased about the eventual resolution. "People can choose to play for free, but this whole expectation of the exposure is like their payment ... I don't buy that argument."

Jake Monti, a co-owner of Jack Rabbit, explained that music is "the cornerstone" of his business, both in its regular live music performances and its employment of musicians. He and his co-owners wanted to see the ArtFest begin positively.

"We didn't want there to be a stain on it," Monti said Saturday. "I felt like we could help, we should help, and we found a way to do it."

Some attendees expressed gratitude for the new organizers' efforts.

Anna Marie Sinatra, a retired Buffalo native who previously organized the Christian Heritage Festival and promoted the Juneteenth Festival, was about to meet friends by the music stage but paused to share her excitement.

"It was extremely discouraging when I heard there was not going to be a festival, and this seems to be absolutely wonderful," Sinatra said. "I love the layout."

As Deutschlander promised before the festival, new artists were on hand to showcase their wares. Merita Jaha, who said her fine art has won awards in the Netherlands and Italy, made her Buffalo festival debut after moving from Phoenix, Ariz. She was thrilled by the kindness of those who stopped by her tent. "There's been some movement, some sales, so that always makes us happy," Jaha said.

Ida Goeckel, a veteran bass player, poet and founder of Female Musicians Fighting Breast Cancer, applauded the organizers for their emphasis on spoken word, which is sprinkled throughout the entertainment schedule. She said it fits a current in Buffalo.

"It's phenomenal," she said. "Poetry has really flourished. There isn't a night of the week in the month where you can't find a poet, a poetic or a literary event going on."