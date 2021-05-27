Elmwood arts festival joins other canceled summer events

The 2021 Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts has been canceled, organizers announced on Facebook Thursday.

"Due to the requirements put forth in the most recent New York State Advisory for Fairs and Festivals, dated May 18, 2021, we do not feel we can hold the Festival and keep it anything like our previous twenty festivals. The advisories put all of the onus on the festivals and none on attendees for safety from Covid-19 transmission," the announcement said.

Organizers said the chance that the state's advisories would change was too great for the amount of time and money that the festival takes for their all-volunteer event, which usually takes place at the end of August.

Other major festivals that won’t hold their traditional events in 2021 include the Allentown Art Festival, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, the Italian Heritage Festival and Juneteenth.

Maki Becker

