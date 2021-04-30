Elma-based Moog hopeful for a turnaround

Moog Inc. sees encouraging signs in its financial results, a year after the pandemic started to take hold.

"It's the strongest quarter we've had since entering Covid," said John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO.

The Elma-based motion control equipment maker reported net income of $48.7 million in the second quarter of its fiscal year, for the period ending April 3. That was down about 2% from a year ago.

Aircraft controls

Moog's military business remained strong in the business segment, but commercial aircraft revenues dragged down the segment's results. Sales in the entire segment were down 11%.

Major customers such as Boeing and Airbus have stabilized their demand for Moog's products, Scannell said. In the past few quarters, those customers were essentially using up stock they had already had on hand.

Moog's big programs are on the 787 and A-350 – wide-bodied aircraft mostly used for international travel.

"That business is just way down," Scannell said. "It's stable, but it's way down."