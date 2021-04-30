Elma-based Moog hopeful for a turnaround

Moog Inc. sees encouraging signs in its financial results, a year after the pandemic started to take hold.
"It's the strongest quarter we've had since entering Covid," said John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO.
The Elma-based motion control equipment maker reported net income of $48.7 million in the second quarter of its fiscal year, for the period ending April 3. That was down about 2% from a year ago.
Aircraft controls
Moog's military business remained strong in the business segment, but commercial aircraft revenues dragged down the segment's results. Sales in the entire segment were down 11%.
Major customers such as Boeing and Airbus have stabilized their demand for Moog's products, Scannell said. In the past few quarters, those customers were essentially using up stock they had already had on hand.
Moog's big programs are on the 787 and A-350 – wide-bodied aircraft mostly used for international travel.
"That business is just way down," Scannell said. "It's stable, but it's way down."
Eighteen months ago, Boeing was making 14 787s per month. "Now they're talking about shipping five [per month]," he said. Airbus has gone from producing 10 A-350s per month to five per month.
Space and defense
Moog's space business has been "incredibly strong," Scannell said. There's more work going on with NASA, including for the next manned mission to the moon. And Moog has been pulling together components it makes for satellites into a "bus," in conjunction with the payload of content like communications equipment.
"We've been working to put our components together into small satellite buses, and we're seeing that business really start to improve and take off," Scannell said.
Scannell hailed Moog's contribution to safely landing the Perseverance rover on Mars back in February. "That's when performance really matters: when you're 350 million miles from home and you need the stuff to really work," he said.
Moog's overall sales in the space and defense segment increased 7%.
Industrial systems
Scannell said results in the segment were mixed. "Over the coming quarters, we would hope that our industrial business continues to strengthen," he said. Sales in the segment dropped 2% from a year ago.
Guidance returns
Moog has reinstated guidance after a 12-month hiatus. Scannell said with only six months left in its fiscal year, the company has a pretty good view of what's on the horizon. And the Covid situation seems to be improving in some of the world's largest economies, including the United States, he said.
Moog expects the second half of its fiscal year to look similar to the first half. The company projects full-year sales of $2.84 billion, after generating $1.42 billion in the first six months alone. And the company projects full-year earnings per share of $5, plus or minus 20 cents.
"We're not forecasting a big rebound at the moment, but it's solid and we're feeling pretty good about the business," Scannell said.
