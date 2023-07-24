The largest annual fundraiser for the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail project starts in East Aurora and finishes in Ellicottville, with designs to one day bring bikers and pedestrians in the two villages closer with a rails-to-trails pathway.

Ellicottville and 42 North brewing companies, which are 42 miles apart, decided they’d get together on a related project they’ve already finished.

They joined forces to make EA2EVL Pale Ale, which features all New York ingredients and a refreshing tropical taste tinged with pine.

The beer is available in both brewery taprooms and began to roll out last week into other bars, restaurants and retailers.

“We are big fans of EBC, so this collaboration was a no brainer,” said John Cimperman, 42 North founder and managing partner. “We hope this beer helps generate additional interest in the EA2EVL Fondo and, more importantly, the Erie Cattaraugus Rails-to-Trails project.”

The third-annual Fondo – a noncompetitive bike ride – rolls Sept. 30, with a finish line party at Holiday Valley. Register at ea2evlfondo.com; an early bird discount rate of $69 applies until Aug. 15.

Two previous rides raised more than $100,000 toward completing a 27-mile ECRT trail that runs along a former rail line from Orchard Park to Ashford.

Almost half the trail has been developed in Orchard Park, Springville and Concord.

- Scott Scanlon