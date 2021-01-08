 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellicott swaps out Buffalo Envelope parking plan while Sonwil seeks new warehouse
0 comments

Ellicott swaps out Buffalo Envelope parking plan while Sonwil seeks new warehouse

Support this work for $1 a month
270-michigan-ave-buffalo (copy)

Ellicott Development is converting the former Buffalo Envelope building into offices and apartments. (Google)

Changes to the tenant mix at the former Buffalo Envelope Co. building in downtown Buffalo have prompted the developer to swap out a planned 100-space parking deck at the site for a "lean-to" steel structure that would just shelter the existing surface lot.

Ellicott Development Co. received city approval in April 2019 for its conversion of the six-story building at 270 Michigan into office and residential space. That approval included construction of the single-level parking deck at the west end of the 2.38-acre site, just off the Niagara Thruway ramp to Seneca Street.

Work on the building renovation is underway, but the developer reconsidered the parking because of a new tenant and its demands for secured and indoor parking, said Director of Development Tom Fox, in a letter to the Buffalo Planning Board.

Ellicott now proposes a 14,274-square-foot steel structure that would jut out from the building and cover part of the current lot. And it would construct a 45-foot-wide concrete ramp into the existing metal warehouse at the property's west end, allowing cars to drive in.

The combination would provide 66 secured parking spaces  52 under the lean-to, and another 14 in the warehouse building. There's also still an additional 70 surface parking spots that will not be covered.

Ellicott Development seeks ECIDA tax breaks for 270 Michigan

Ellicott Development seeks ECIDA tax breaks for 270 Michigan

As Carl and William Paladino tackle their latest redevelopment project in downtown Buffalo, they’re looking for help from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. The father-and-son owners of Ellicott Development Co., together with investor Nancy S. Krieger, are seeking sales and mortgage recording tax breaks for their historic renovation of the former Buffalo Envelope Co. building. Located on 2.38 acres

The Planning Board will consider the request on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. If approved, the $340,000 change will take about three months to erect.

Meanwhile, the rest of the $6.6 million project by Ellicott and investor Nancy S. Krieger is continuing. The 47,000-square-foot complex includes a three-story base of 35,450 square feet throughout the site and a six-story section on part of the building. Constructed in 1890, it was home to Buffalo Envelope from 1900 to the early 1980s.

It has been partially occupied by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and other offices, but also had significant vacant space that Ellicott wanted to reuse.

Plans by the developer  through its Michigan-Seneca Group  call for 10,000 square feet of office space on the first three floors, followed by six market-rate apartments on floors four through six with 11,550 square feet. The apartments  three one-bedroom units of 1,272 square feet and three three-bedroom units of 1,837 square feet  will rent for $1,250 and $2,400 per month, respectively.

The project is supported by $1.15 million in state and federal historic tax credits, as well as tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, $2 million in developer equity and $4.67 million in bank financing.

The Planning Board will also hold a public hearing and consider a proposal by Sonwil Distribution to put up a second massive warehouse facility at 283 Ship Canal Parkway  in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. Plans call for a 329,405-sqare-foot building to be constructed on 21.3 acres of land adjacent to the company's current 308,000-square-foot center, at 315 Ship Canal.

Sonwil

Sonwil Distribution's 308,000-square-foot warehouse at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, pictured in 2008.
Sonwil Distribution - 283 Ship Canal

A rendering of Sonwil Distribution's proposed second warehouse facility at 283 Ship Canal Parkway in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

If approved, construction on the $36 million project  $21 million for construction, $15 million for racking and infrastructure  would begin in the spring and finish by spring 2022. Four clients are already lined up.

Sonwil Distribution-283 Ship Canal Parkway map

This map shows the location of Sonwil Distribution's proposed new warehouse facility at 283 Ship Canal Parkway in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

Also in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, Donald Finkle's RCR Yachts wants the city to rezone his 14-acre property at 9 and 11 Ship Canal as industrial, restoring the designation they had prior to the Green Code. The 40-year-old company uses the land for boat storage, docking, service and sales. The company plans to put up a "modest-sized building" to display and store boats inside.

Additionally, the Planning Board will review a request by Uniland Development Co. to combine seven parcels at Elmwood and Hertel avenues into two larger parcels for easier development in the future. All of the land is zoned as "secondary employment center."

One parcel, at 1984 Elmwood, would consist of 6.9 acres, including the northern part of 35 Norris Ave., 107 Norris and 125 Norris. The second, at 33-35 Norris, will include 4.5 acres, consisting of the southern part of 35 Norris, 15 Norris, 19 Norris and 742 Hertel.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Paladino's Ellicott Development overseeing several large projects
Local News

Paladino's Ellicott Development overseeing several large projects

  • Updated

William Paladino is having a very busy season. The CEO of Ellicott Development Co. is overseeing multiple projects in the city and the suburbs, including the construction of a 12-story tower on Pearl Street, the renovation of a six-story Michigan Avenue building and the development of Fairfield Inn in Amherst near University at Buffalo’s North Campus. Here’s a look

+3
Ellicott Development gets green light on two projects
Business Local

Ellicott Development gets green light on two projects

  • Updated

Two potential projects that have been on the drawing board at Ellicott Development Co. for years will now proceed after the Buffalo Planning Board gave them a green light this week. A third is poised for approval pending talks with city public works officials. The Buffalo developer, owned by Carl and William Paladino, plans to convert the former Niagara Lithograph Company

+3
Ellicott Development plans trio of projects in downtown Buffalo
Local News

Ellicott Development plans trio of projects in downtown Buffalo

  • Updated

Carl and William Paladino’s Ellicott Development Co. is proposing a trio of reuse projects in and around downtown Buffalo, planning a mixture of commercial and residential space in each as it works to bring the vacant buildings back to life. The three historic renovation projects, each of which will come before the city Planning Board for consideration, would create a

Proposed South Buffalo logistics hub faces delays
Local News

Proposed South Buffalo logistics hub faces delays

  • Updated

Poor soil conditions and funding problems could delay plans for a proposed logistics hub in South Buffalo that would be tied in with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, stalling plans by Uniland Development Co. to purchase property for the project. Amherst-based Uniland Development Co. is working with the Buffalo Niagara International Trade Gateway Organization to

Land purchase advances Thinking Robot Studios plan for Buffalo
Local News

Land purchase advances Thinking Robot Studios plan for Buffalo

  • Updated

Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park is now full – maybe. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. on Tuesday approved the sale of the final 22 acres of the South Buffalo business park to a Canadian-based 3D printing and medical implant manufacturing company. Thinking Robot Studios plans to spend $84 million to construct a new 75,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing and imaging facility at

Sonic Drive-In to open a location within Buffalo's city limits
Business Local

Sonic Drive-In to open a location within Buffalo's city limits

  • Updated

Sonic Drive-In franchisee Kevin DiPirro has signed a land lease with Uniland Development Co. to build a restaurant at the northwest corner of Hertel and Elmwood avenues. The roughly 3,500-square-foot store will have an indoor dining area with seating for about 85 people. It will also have drive-up and drive-thru service. It will be on land that was part

People Inc. buys planned medical facility on Hertel from Uniland
Local News

People Inc. buys planned medical facility on Hertel from Uniland

  • Updated

Uniland Development Co. is still working on its plan to convert a former warehouse at Hertel and Elmwood avenues into a medical office building, but now its previously unknown tenant has become the owner instead. People Inc. on Tuesday purchased the property at 800 Hertel Ave. from Uniland, paying $5.528 million for the 2.49 acres of land and the

Ciminelli, Uniland revise downtown, Hertel projects to overcome concerns
Local News

Ciminelli, Uniland revise downtown, Hertel projects to overcome concerns

  • Updated

Two major Western New York developers that won approval for projects earlier this year have now tweaked them to address concerns that had been raised by critics. Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. had received clearance from the city in May to proceed with its affordable housing and urban market at 201 Ellicott St. The project, consisting primarily of a five-story

Uniland medical office beats back challenge from neighbors
Local News

Uniland medical office beats back challenge from neighbors

  • Updated

Uniland Development Co. won a green light from the Buffalo Planning Board for its planned new medical office building at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel avenues, but it may still face a legal battle over a 60-year-old easement and a 31-year-old court ruling. The Amherst-based developer is planning to renovate an aging 29,870-square-foot warehouse, put on a small

Uniland plans North Buffalo medical office building at Elmwood-Hertel
Local News

Uniland plans North Buffalo medical office building at Elmwood-Hertel

  • Updated

A year after completing its purchase of 20 acres of prime land at the intersection of Elmwood and Hertel avenues, Uniland Development Co. is now coming forward with its first proposed new building in the North Buffalo commercial district. The Amherst-based developer, led by the Montante family, wants to convert an abandoned warehouse on the northwest corner of the

Developers seek demolition of buildings for Elmwood Crossing, Hertel projects
Local News

Developers seek demolition of buildings for Elmwood Crossing, Hertel projects

  • Updated

Two Elmwood Avenue restaurant buildings at nearly opposite ends of the city are facing demolition requests this week as part of a pair of unrelated redevelopment projects by William Paladino, Nick Sinatra and Uniland Development Co. Paladino’s Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate are seeking permission from the Buffalo Preservation Board to tear down part of

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News