Ellicott swaps out Buffalo Envelope parking plan while Sonwil seeks new warehouse

Changes to the tenant mix at the former Buffalo Envelope Co. building in downtown Buffalo have prompted the developer to swap out a planned 100-space parking deck at the site for a "lean-to" steel structure that would just shelter the existing surface lot.

Ellicott Development Co. received city approval in April 2019 for its conversion of the six-story building at 270 Michigan into office and residential space. That approval included construction of the single-level parking deck at the west end of the 2.38-acre site, just off the Niagara Thruway ramp to Seneca Street.

Work on the building renovation is underway, but the developer reconsidered the parking because of a new tenant and its demands for secured and indoor parking, said Director of Development Tom Fox, in a letter to the Buffalo Planning Board.

Ellicott now proposes a 14,274-square-foot steel structure that would jut out from the building and cover part of the current lot. And it would construct a 45-foot-wide concrete ramp into the existing metal warehouse at the property's west end, allowing cars to drive in.

The combination would provide 66 secured parking spaces – 52 under the lean-to, and another 14 in the warehouse building. There's also still an additional 70 surface parking spots that will not be covered.

