Elizabeth Wolford to become chief federal judge in WNY – and first woman to lead Western District

WASHINGTON – U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford will take over Wednesday as chief judge of the federal judicial system's Western District of New York, becoming the first woman to serve in such a role in any part of the state outside of the New York City area.
Wolford, a Buffalo native, will replace U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., who has served in this role since 2015. Wolford – who, like Geraci, works out of the district's Rochester courthouse – will serve a seven-year term.
President Barack Obama nominated Wolford to be a federal judge in 2013 on the recommendation of Sen. Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who now serves as Senate majority leader.
Support Local Journalism
The Senate confirmed her nomination and she began serving on the bench in December 2013, becoming the first female federal judge in the Western District of New York. Schumer has made it a practice to recommend women for federal judgeships throughout the state.
Wolford earned her bachelor's degree from Colgate University in 1989 and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 1992.
She then served as a partner at the Wolford Law Firm LLP in Rochester, which was founded by her father, Michael R. Wolford. As an attorney, she represented clients in both federal and state courts in business and employment litigation.
“She forged a distinguished legal career and built a very successful practice, but her sense of public service and love of the law has motivated her to bring her talents to the bench,” Schumer said upon recommending her for the judgeship.
Wolford, who is now 54, lives in Honeoye Falls, in Monroe County. She becomes one of 94 chief judges in the federal judicial system – one for each of its 94 districts.
The Western District of New York has courthouses in both Rochester and Buffalo and handles federal court cases from the state's 17 westernmost counties.