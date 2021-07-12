Elizabeth Wolford to become chief federal judge in WNY – and first woman to lead Western District

WASHINGTON – U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford will take over Wednesday as chief judge of the federal judicial system's Western District of New York, becoming the first woman to serve in such a role in any part of the state outside of the New York City area.

Wolford, a Buffalo native, will replace U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., who has served in this role since 2015. Wolford – who, like Geraci, works out of the district's Rochester courthouse – will serve a seven-year term.

President Barack Obama nominated Wolford to be a federal judge in 2013 on the recommendation of Sen. Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who now serves as Senate majority leader.

The Senate confirmed her nomination and she began serving on the bench in December 2013, becoming the first female federal judge in the Western District of New York. Schumer has made it a practice to recommend women for federal judgeships throughout the state.

Wolford earned her bachelor's degree from Colgate University in 1989 and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 1992.