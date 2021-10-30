Elizabeth Warren endorses India Walton for mayor of Buffalo

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and progressive icon, Saturday became the fourth U.S. senator to endorse India Walton for mayor of Buffalo.

"I am so proud to endorse India Walton,” Warren said in a statement. “She has the experience needed to make Buffalo a city that works for everyone. She is a nurse, a community leader and a nonprofit executive who will fight every day to put working people first. I hope that all Democrats in Buffalo will support our Democratic nominee and vote for India Walton for mayor.”

Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, is no stranger to Buffalo. She told The Buffalo News several years ago that she and her husband, Bruce Mann, have traveled to the city on occasion because her husband buys hats at the Custom Hatter on Broadway.

Walton said she was honored to receive Warren's endorsement.