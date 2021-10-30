Elizabeth Warren endorses India Walton for mayor of Buffalo

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and progressive icon, Saturday became the fourth U.S. senator to endorse India Walton for mayor of Buffalo.
"I am so proud to endorse India Walton,” Warren said in a statement. “She has the experience needed to make Buffalo a city that works for everyone. She is a nurse, a community leader and a nonprofit executive who will fight every day to put working people first. I hope that all Democrats in Buffalo will support our Democratic nominee and vote for India Walton for mayor.”
Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, is no stranger to Buffalo. She told The Buffalo News several years ago that she and her husband, Bruce Mann, have traveled to the city on occasion because her husband buys hats at the Custom Hatter on Broadway.
Walton said she was honored to receive Warren's endorsement.
“Senator Warren’s relentless advocacy for workers, debtors, local businesses and others who face hardship and exploitation at the hands of powerful corporations and the ultra-wealthy is exactly what we need in our political leaders," Walton said. "What’s more, she started her career in the Senate without having previously held any position of elected leadership, showing that knowledgeable political novices can make successful officeholders. Thank you, Senator Warren, and welcome to Team India.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, endorsed Walton earlier this month.
And Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a two-time Democratic presidential candidate and, like Walton, a democratic socialist, endorsed Walton months ago. Sanders is a former mayor of Burlington, Vt., and was the last socialist elected to a mayoral office.
Walton is engaged in a heated campaign against Mayor Byron W. Brown, who lost to Walton in the Democratic primary in June and is running as a write-in candidate.