 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth Warren endorses India Walton for mayor of Buffalo
0 comments
top story

Elizabeth Warren endorses India Walton for mayor of Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month
Biden bill would put US back on path of reducing uninsured

In this Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. 

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and progressive icon, Saturday became the fourth U.S. senator to endorse India Walton for mayor of Buffalo.

"I am so proud to endorse India Walton,” Warren said in a statement. “She has the experience needed to make Buffalo a city that works for everyone. She is a nurse, a community leader and a nonprofit executive who will fight every day to put working people first. I hope that all Democrats in Buffalo will support our Democratic nominee and vote for India Walton for mayor.”

Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, is no stranger to Buffalo. She told The Buffalo News several years ago that she and her husband, Bruce Mann, have traveled to the city on occasion because her husband buys hats at the Custom Hatter on Broadway.

Read the full story here.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Walton said she was honored to receive Warren's endorsement.

“Senator Warren’s relentless advocacy for workers, debtors, local businesses and others who face hardship and exploitation at the hands of powerful corporations and the ultra-wealthy is exactly what we need in our political leaders," Walton said. "What’s more, she started her career in the Senate without having previously held any position of elected leadership, showing that knowledgeable political novices can make successful officeholders. Thank you, Senator Warren, and welcome to Team India.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, endorsed Walton earlier this month.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a two-time Democratic presidential candidate and, like Walton, a democratic socialist, endorsed Walton months ago. Sanders is a former mayor of Burlington, Vt., and was the last socialist elected to a mayoral office.

Walton is engaged in a heated campaign against Mayor Byron W. Brown, who lost to Walton in the Democratic primary in June and is running as a write-in candidate.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Seedz is a different taste of 43North champion

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News