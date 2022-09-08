Elizabeth visited WNY as a princess but never as queen

Queen Elizabeth II never stepped foot in Western New York during her 70-year reign.

But the British monarch visited St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Hamilton in Ontario.

And she visited Niagara Falls, N.Y., as a 25-year-old princess, four months before inheriting the throne.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, visited Niagara-on-the-Lake on June 28, 1973. They attended a pageant at Fort George, ate at the Pillar and Post and saw a play afterward at the Shaw Festival Theatre as a guest of Calvin G. Rand, a University at Buffalo philosophy professor, philanthropist and the festival's founding director and board president.

The special performance of "You Never Can Tell" by George Bernard Shaw marked the official opening of the new Festival Theatre.

"God Save the Queen" was played while the royal party left the auditorium, according to that evening's program.

The trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake was preceded by a 25-minute visit in St. Catharines, where the queen first visited as a princess on Oct. 14, 1951, the same day she visited Niagara Falls during a cross-Canada tour that fall. She became queen in February 1952 upon the death of her father, King George VI.

According to the St. Catharines Standard, the royal couple were met with a pouring rain that caused the train to arrive at 6 p.m., a half-hour late, where 2,500 people sat in newly constructed bleachers to greet her.

The queen stepped onto the platform wearing a chartreuse coat with matching soft hat, white gloves and purse.

"There were a series of hip-hip-hoorays when the royal couple was spotted, and then a spontaneous version of 'God Save the Queen,' " according to the article.

St. Catharines Mayor Joe Reid told the royal couple it was a “great” day for the city, telling the queen she was “witnessing spontaneous and generous affection which all of our people hold for you, and for the principles and positions you have protected for us.”

The Lincoln and Welland Regiment Band played "God Save the Queen" and Grape and Wine princess Susan Ann Chapman presented Queen Elizabeth with flowers. The queen then approached the bleachers with the mayor to speak with several seniors.

The royal couple left by limousine, passing by 3,000 spectators along the way before leaving the city limits after 25 minutes to go to Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Following the play, they returned to St. Catharines, where a crowd estimated at 3,000 saw them off for a 1:15 a.m. train to Toronto.

Her wardrobe didn't go unnoticed this time, either. The queen wore a pale green gown wrapped in a white fur stole.

Queen Elizabeth was also accompanied by Prince Phillip on her 1951 visit to Niagara Falls, arriving from their royal train in an open-air convertible.

According to insauga.com, an Ontario media website, the royal couple shook hands with 68 dignitaries and guests, with a gift of silverware presented from the McGlashan Clarke Silverware Co. A Royal Doulton figurine was presented by the city's Parks Commission.

"It was made in England and now we're taking it back," Prince Phillip quipped about the figurine, stamped "Made in England" on the back.

The royal couple were photographed looking at the Falls by film crews standing on the roof of the General Brock Hotel, the same hotel Marilyn Monroe stayed while filming the 1953 movie "Niagara."

They were then escorted for a view of the falls by Niagara Falls Mayor Earnest Hawkins and his wife, Elsie. Standing at the railing of the Horseshoe Falls, Princess Elizabeth reportedly described the view as “magnificent” and “tremendous.”

An estimated 150,000 people saw Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip before they departed by train to continue their travels through Canada.

The queen's visits to Hamilton came in 1951 as a princess and again in 1959 and 2002 as queen, the latter appearance occurring in Copps Coliseum, now FirstOntario Centre.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have lowered our flags to half-mast following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the Hamilton Police Service said in a tweet. “She made many remarkable contributions during her 70 year reign. We join the Commonwealth in mourning.”