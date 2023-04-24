Elizabeth Licata editorial writer A lifelong Western Yorker, I've been writing professionally for more than 30 years, and was editor of Buffalo Spree magazine 1999-2022. As an editorial writer at the News, I'm drawing on my knowledge of the community and love of Buffalo. Follow Elizabeth Licata Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Allentown abides. The residential real estate on its dignified side streets may be expensive, but a walk along the main business district reveals a raffish hodgepodge of creative signage, niche businesses and well-established watering holes.

“These are my neighbors – a bunch of people, all with different agendas,” says Siobhan Taylor, owner of clothing boutique Ms. Eye Candy at 85 Allen St. “Allen is Allen. You want it to be gritty, artsy, eclectic.”

During the final years of the ‘80s and all of the ‘90s, I was an Elmwood Village apartment dweller, starting my working life as an art curator and freelance writer. Back then, Allentown was where you went on the weekends, sometimes to restaurants, but mostly to bars.

For me, this chiefly meant the Pink Flamingo and Nietzsche’s. In those days, the “Pink,” which was not called “old," got busier earlier in the evening than it does now and was known for its legendary DJ booth. A stop at Nietzsche’s for live music and a mellower crowd always meant a hug from doorman P.J. Barbalato, who died last year.

Fast forward to 2023. I am still in Allentown most weekends, but that’s because my husband and I have owned a house there for 24 years.

The conundrum in Allentown goes like this: If you own a house there, Allentown is residential. If you’re a business owner, it’s commercial.

Allentown is both of these things, of course – many own both businesses and homes in the neighborhood – but there are priorities that don’t always overlap.

This is a time of transition in Buffalo’s oldest preservation district.

As intensive street work from the city’s $13.4 million Allen Street Reconstruction Project grinds to a finish at the west end, between Elmwood and Wadsworth, the 10-block business strip looks very different.

The old street’s infrastructure is now brand new, including pavement, parking, planting areas and street furniture. There’s close to a dozen recently opened storefronts, and visible evidence of construction demonstrates that long-vacant commercial buildings are coming back to life.

There are also a host of “for sale” signs that might be less meaningful than they look. Longtime owners at the Towne restaurant, Mulligan’s Brick Bar and my old friend Nietzsche’s might be moving on, but it’s likely the businesses they are leaving will remain pretty much as is.

In the meantime, storefront proprietors up and down Allen are getting used to the new streetscape, and figuring out what to do next.

Most are optimistic.

“I’d like people to spend the day here,” says Beth Elkins Wales, who is enlarging her Pilates Lab operation at 164 Allen, where she also lives with her husband, architect Brad Wales and one of their two children. “I’d like my clients to have breakfast or lunch and shop when they come for a class.”

Elkins Wales admits to frustration with the new street configuration, which includes raised parking that’s on the same level as the sidewalk, with inclined curbs that act like ramps to get to the parking. This relieves the cramped feel of the street, allowing sidewalks to merge into the streetscape for festivals and other big events. But it can’t be plowed like conventional parking areas, which was difficult during the past winter's storms.

There are upsides, too, like new bike racks, sturdy benches and stylish trash/recycling bins.

“It’s what we got,” says Mickey Harmon, who with three partners – Sarah Liddell, Yames Moffitt and Bobby Griffiths – is co-founder of Pine Apple Co. at 65 Allen, a gift shop gallery that specializes in hyperlocal gifts and regular art exhibitions. It’s now in its fifth year.

Harmon’s attitude is much like Taylor’s: He exudes an upbeat “tt is what is is” vibe, and looks forward to more collaboration as new businesses pop up. “As business owners, we fend for ourselves,” he says, “but there’s a lot of motivation and energy.”

Harmon has run Allentown’s first Friday happy hour-timed gallery walk for six years; participating storefronts come and go, but there are always a few exhibitions to see and boutiques stay open late for the event, which often includes street vendors and live performances. From April through October, a couple of blocks are closed to traffic to enhance the party atmosphere.

These monthly events have been the sole means through which businesses on Allen have collaborated, but that may change. Short-lived attempts to get a business group going have come and gone over the years, but Elkins Wales is game to try it again. On March 27, she chaired the first meeting of the newly formed Allentown Business Alliance, with 10 attending and 12 who intend to participate. “We’re all on the same page to work for what we need,” Elkins Wales said. “As frustrated as I sometimes am, we’re actually doing really well.”

A survey conducted by students from the University at Buffalo’s Architecture and Planning “fourth year undergraduate architecture practicum,” who are spending their semester focusing on Allentown, seems to confirm this cautious optimism. UB assistant professor Conrad Kickert, who leads the practicum, reports that initial data from roughly 500 citywide responses indicate that 80% feel a personal connection to Allen Street, 76% believe Allen Street has a strong identity and 80% believe Allen Street is LGBTQ+ friendly.

A similar majority seems to think of Allentown as I did in the ‘90s and still do now – as a place to spend the weekend. More than 70% requested more galleries and more cultural and performing arts venues.

Stay tuned – but there’s no rush. Allentown will abide.