It had to happen. All-or-nothing culture has entered the gardening world. The gentle realm of growing things has been invaded by hashtag-laden three-word directives.

Right now, the three words to watch for – you’ve probably already seen them – are “No Mow May.” The idea is to let your lawn grow during the month of May, so that wildflowers that would otherwise have been cut down can bloom and help feed pollinating insects. This would sustain them through early spring until flowers are more widely available.

While it sounds like a lovely notion, there are many better alternatives to torturing a perfectly good lawn so that pollinators may (or may not) find flowers.

Also, when it comes to gardening advice, I always look for a scientific basis. It doesn’t seem like there is one for No mow May, but to make sure, I turned to one of my top resources for horticultural accuracy: Linda Chalker-Scott, a professor and Extension Urban Horticulturist at Washington State University who served as a professor in SUNY Buffalo State’s biology department from 1989 to 1997.

In addition to her university work, Chalker-Scott is a contributor to The Garden Professors blog, which, with its companion Facebook group, attempts to instill science-based advice into the larger gardening world, a world that can be as full of uncontrolled misinformation as an unmown lawn with weeds.

Chalker-Scott insists that “I continue to love Buffalo as one of the best places I’ve ever lived.” She also says, “These simplistic approaches to diverse lawns and landscapes don’t work. Gardening needs to involve the gardener’s observations and common sense regarding the big picture.”

Chalker-Scott recalls that, even with mowing, “Our Hamburg lawn was full of pansies and primroses and thyme. It was a lovely ecolawn with lots of resources for pollinators.”

Smart gardeners who have lawns know it’s possible to mow and keep the bees happy at the same time. Instead of letting their lawn grow wild, they grow April and May flowering plants in other spots, which provide ample pollen. And it’s pollen you can depend on, not like whatever may or may not emerge from an unkempt lawn.

Here’s what Garden Professor contributor Abi Saeed, an extension specialist with Montana State University, says: “Mowing every other week could be a way that you can reduce the amount of time spent mowing and also support urban and suburban pollinators by letting your lawn weeds flower (in addition to maintaining your lawn at the recommended heights for healthy turfgrass).”

My solution for April-May pollinators? A few containers of violas or pansies, which are adorable and attract bees like nobody’s business. Follow that up with a full-blown perennial garden through October, and your work is done. These strategies provide reliable and long-lasting benefits – unlike a weedy lawn.

Admittedly, weeds can be fun. One of my favorite and most optimistic gardening strategies consists of allowing strange plants to grow to maturity in the hopes that they might be desirable additions to the garden, rather than – as they inevitably become – lanky invaders with minuscule, unattractive flowers and spiny foliage. It’s interesting while it lasts.

Stephen Kenney, a University at Buffalo grad student who attempted to grow a wildflower garden in his Kenmore front yard during the 1980s, has been incorrectly associated with “No mow May,” but Kenney had no intentions of having any lawn, overgrown or otherwise. After enduring a court case, an appeal, gunshots, an attempt by neighbors to infest the garden with snakes, and, finally, the illegal mowing of his front yard, Kenney moved to Pennsylvania, where he finished his doctorate on Thoreau. He later went on to teach at a small college in northern New York, transitioning to a rural life where lawns aren’t a big deal.

Kenney’s persecution was one of the first local wake-up calls about how intolerant people could be toward neighbors who pursued alternative ways of caring for their domestic landscapes. It highlighted the importance of considering wildlife and biodiversity and accepting that not everyone needs a manicured emerald-green showcase in front of their house.

But there is a middle ground. “No mow May” isn’t it, but I can’t blame municipal officials in Buffalo and Orchard Park for giving the movement their official endorsement. It’s trending, it’s popular and it's really not worth fighting. Nobody likes a lawn enforcer.

But as a longtime gardener, I say no to “No mow May.”

Let’s put some thought into the spaces that surround us. Let’s exercise our creativity as well as our common sense. Let’s be gardeners.