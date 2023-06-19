Elizabeth Licata editorial writer A lifelong Western New Yorker, I've been writing professionally for more than 30 years, and was editor of Buffalo Spree magazine 1999-2022. As an editorial writer at the News, I'm drawing on my knowledge of the community and love of Buffalo. Follow Elizabeth Licata Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There has to be an escape – even if just for a few hours – from the workaday, the ordinary, the expected. For centuries, local fairs and festivals have provided that outlet, easy getaways that take people out of their usual settings, challenge their senses and – sometimes – release their inhibitions.

Arguably, Buffalo’s first festival was the agrarian Erie County Fair, founded in 1840. Ethnic celebrations quickly followed and now at least 100 festivals take place between May and October, throughout Western New York and its fringes. In addition to the many different cultures that have been stirred into the region’s melting pot, they celebrate history, art, craft, music and food.

But how many people get to more than a few of the largest and widely known?

I regularly attend Pride, Allentown Art Festival, Allen West and the late, lamented Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. There are others I’ve been to maybe twice, including Greek Fest, Juneteenth, Canal Fest, Eden Corn Festival and Ellicottville’s Fall Fest.

That’s not even scratching the surface. And it leaves out the eccentricities.

For those with festival bucket lists, those always looking for unusual offerings, Buffalo has a few niche events that push the envelope of visitor expectations.

There’s even one that pushes the envelope of human endurance. That would be the Grease Pole Festival, put on yearly by the Agustin “Pucho” Olivencia Community Center at 261 Swan St. It aims to uphold and preserve Hispanic culture, history and traditions, and includes Latino music, dancing and food, as well the main event, a greased pole climbing competition.

Grease Pole – also known as Greasy Pole – contests are not exclusively Hispanic in origin, though, as the center’s board president, Wilmer Olivencia, explained, “In Puerto Rico, an island that’s only 100 miles wide and 35 miles long, there are 78 towns that do it.”

The tradition is thought to have originated in Mediterranean countries hundreds of years ago; the tiny island of Malta claims to be the first, but these are now so widespread that claims of ownership are, well, slippery.

The community center has been holding its event since 1968, making Grease Pole Buffalo’s oldest ethnic festival. It was started by Wilmer Olivencia’s late grandfather, Agustin “Pucho” Olivencia, as a way to make enough money to provide services for Buffalo’s then-small Puerto Rican community. Now, Olivencia says, the festival is a cultural celebration featuring Latin music, dancing, food, a car show and vendors, with the competition as the main draw.

This is a contest that’s described by its name. A 35-foot utility pole is covered in car grease. Four or five teams attack the pole in turn, each team attempting to get one of its members to the top as quickly as possible. The speediest team wins; Olivencia noted that the average winning time is about 25 to 30 seconds. “You need a big, strong guy to stand at the bottom,” he said, “because four other guys will be climbing on his shoulders.”

Welcome to an old-school extreme sport. This year, Grease Pole takes place July 21-23, with musical headliners Charlie Cruz and Alexandra La Reina De La Bachata.

For those who care, it’s “Grease Pole,” not “Greased Pole,” because that is the translation from the Spanish el palo encebao that the original organizers preferred.

Shifting from earthy to ethereal, another quirky celebration, Artpark’s Fairy House Festival – unlike Grease Pole – is not exactly what it sounds like. Yes, there are fairies, but these are Ukrainian-inspired beings wearing costumes designed by multimedia artist Uta Bekaia, who draws from ancient mythology, fairy tales, Italian Baroque and Dada. Chicago-based rock ‘n’ roll marching band Mucca Pazza will be providing street theater-tinged entertainment for attendees at the July 15 event, who can also wander the grounds to watch children and adults creating site-specific fairy houses. Clearly, Fairy House Festival offers a much more sophisticated unworldliness than its name suggests.

There are other outliers on the festival calendar. Take Waldfest, held July 16 in East Aurora’s Spring Garden Park, which provides an authentic woodland setting for a Bavarian-themed celebration. Attendees are invited to buy their own beer – by the keg.

The Estival Festival, held in Allegany County’s Caneadea, is another woodsy event, with chainsaw carving, roots music and fire-walking for those who take the safety training and sign the waiver.

A newcomer that will be dear to many Buffalonians is Cotter Fest, a fundraiser for the Edward M. Cotter Fireboat. Many may not be aware how much repair and restoration work this historic vessel needs, but ice-breaking in particular has taken its toll and the entire exterior must be reskinned. Cotter Fest, June 25 at Buffalo RiverWorks, will have drinks, food, live music and chances to win a ride on America’s oldest active fireboat.

Buffalo was given a new reason to appreciate its festivals when they were canceled in 2020 and, for the most part, 2021.

When they came back, it was a sign that there is a version of normalcy and that normalcy must always include a way to escape it.