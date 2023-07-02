Lake Erie has beautiful beaches. This is undeniable. Evangola is ringed by impressive cliffs. Bennett is known for its expansive sand dunes. Woodlawn has a tree-lined boardwalk, and Wendt retains interesting historic structures that may soon see reuse.

But beaches – beautiful or not – are also for swimming. Too often, the Erie beaches are closed to would-be bathers, mainly due to unacceptable bacteria levels in the water.

Elizabeth Licata: Festivals remind us that routines are meant to be broken In addition to the many different cultures that have been stirred into the region’s melting pot, festivals celebrate history, art, craft, music and food.

So many distinctive beaches, so many possible choices – and always the possibility of that “but.”

For years, these beaches barely existed for me – in summer or at any other time. Our family spent summers in North Carolina, where my teacher dad had a gig as a reserve Marine officer. A modest – at that time – barrier island cottage was our temporary home, surrounded by the expansive dunes of the Carolina shore and facing the endless horizon of the Atlantic.

Childhood memories create beach bonds. With this lack of early Western New York beach experience, in later adulthood there was no siren call wafting its way from Angola-on the-Lake or even the Canadian shores. I had no powerful childhood recollections of Crystal Beach. It was only vaguely recalled from a single high school class trip.

But life patterns get reassembled. Over the past four decades as a fulltime Buffalonian, I have learned – with the ocean no longer an easy option – to seek out local beaches. It has been an adventure, and, for the most part, an enjoyable one.

Each beach has its own personality. As with humans, the detriments are often balanced by positives. For example, Wendt doesn’t allow swimming, is less visited and, as a result, doesn’t get the grooming Bennett and Woodlawn do. On the plus side, a recently built trail weaves through the old growth wetlands forest adjacent to the shoreline, with massive oaks lining twenty-five-foot cliffs overlooking the lake. A paved section turns into an elevated boardwalk as the trail passes over Little Sisters Creek. When Wendt Beach Park is redeveloped, a process that’s supposed to start this year, its personality will likely become much sunnier.

Bennett has always been popular, mainly for the sand – no protective footgear needed – and its 40-foot dunes give it that “real beach" feel. This is a great family beach. It’s pretty, but not my favorite.

I lost my heart to Evangola State Park the first time I walked along the Angola shale cliffs that surround it, exploring the small alcoves in between the outcroppings of rock. That first day, I sat in one of those alcoves, with rivulets of clear water cooling my feet. Evangola has plenty of sheltered spots to pitch an umbrella or spread a blanket, the views are interesting in all directions and the beach never seems that crowded.

As for swimming, water shoes are a must because the shale is always underfoot. Sort of like wading through a flooded patio. On a moving vessel.

One of the reasons I sought out Evangola – though likely a futile gesture – is its distance from the city and the city's sewer overflow pipes, which have undermined local waterways for decades. Ever since state authorities clamped down on direct discharges in the 1930s, the city has struggled to update a wastewater management structure that almost seems set up to fail.

Like many older cities, Buffalo has a combined sewer system that collects and transmits sanitary and stormwater within single pipes to treatment plants. However, when storms overcome this system, there are combined sewer overflow events that send untreated water into our rivers and lakes. County officials regularly test the water at area beaches, and when levels of E. coli bacteria are too high, those beaches are closed for swimming. As most Buffalonians know, this happens rather often, especially at Woodlawn.

But things are looking up, according to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, a nonprofit that has been active for more than 30 years protecting, restoring and advocating for local waterways. I spoke to staffers Margaux Valenti and Robert Coady, who confirm that Buffalo is far from alone in this problem; it’s common throughout the Northeast. And Buffalo is working on it.

Valenti says, “The Buffalo Sewer Authority is doing a lot of infrastructure upgrades. Then, there are resiliency projects and wetlands projects that keep the water from going into the sewers.”

If stormwater is absorbed by trees and other planted areas, as nature intended, it can’t get into the sewer system and cause overflows. The idea of cutting off the storm water before it becomes a threat is a good one, especially since, as Valenti cautions, “You can’t repipe the whole city of Buffalo.”

It wouldn’t hurt if area developers considered this and built wetlands and rain gardens into their projects. It also provides even more reasons for the city to step up its tree planting program.

Elizabeth Licata: No Mow May? No thank you Smart gardeners who have lawns know it’s possible to mow and keep the bees happy at the same time, Licata says.

Coady advises beachgoers to check on water quality before loading the towels. He likes a Canadian beach guide put out by the Swim Drink Fish, which is based in Toronto, but monitors all the Great Lakes at theswimguide.org. Erie County’s website advises calling beaches directly.

I’ll be checking those websites and I hope they’ll have good news for me.

It's not the Carolina shore, but that's gotten too hot anyway.

The shale cliffs of Evangola are calling.