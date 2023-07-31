You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.

I keep Joni Mitchell’s words in mind when I’m tempted to curse the densely planted street trees that loom over my front garden. Their shallow roots spread everywhere, creating that dire situation that all gardeners dread: dry shade.

But would I lift a finger to remove any one of these trees? No.

First of all, they don’t belong to me. They are growing in the space between sidewalk and street owned by the City of Buffalo, though I think a previous homeowner – not the city – planted at least one of them.

Second, tree shade’s not such a bad thing. These maples – which are maybe 50 feet high or better – help keep our house cool and add immensely to the beauty of the neighborhood, making a leafy avenue for walkers and a green frame for the row of 19th-century homes.

And when I do wonder what it would be like if a couple of these trees disappeared and I could plant daylilies instead of hostas, I have to face the reality that other Buffalo neighborhoods would love to have my problems.

Tree shade is sadly lacking on many city blocks. Predictably, it is most lacking in areas of the East Side. Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District and is the self-avowed “tree nut” of his group, said in an email recently, “My oddly shaped district is the poster child for this cause. Allentown, historic, preserved, well treed; Broadway-Fillmore, mowed down, vacant and left on its own for survival.”

Nowakowski is right. Many of the streets near Central Terminal and the Broadway Market have long, bare stretches, free of trees, and marked by empty lots. Lombard, Playter and Gibson come to mind, but there are many other examples.

It’s not just Fillmore, though. In the Masten District, the three blocks of Sidney Street between Humboldt and Fillmore are virtually treeless, at least in terms of municipal plantings. In the University District, Suffolk Street has sparse to zero tree cover on certain blocks. Some streets in Lovejoy not only don’t have street trees, there doesn’t seem to be anywhere to put them.

Other East Side blocks have fared much better – with Timon Street’s spectacular rows of sycamore trees a shining example – but that’s exactly what Timon is. A shining example, but by no means the norm.

I think most people know why trees are desirable in cities. They provide shade, thus decreasing heat and the energy use needed to combat it. They sequester carbon, help clean the air and – crucially for Buffalo – their roots soak up excess water, so heavy rainfall is less likely to send a combination of raw sewage and stormwater runoff into local waterways.

Buffalo suffers from inequities of all types, and many of them have the same roots. Researchers have found that historic real estate redlining – which ranked neighborhoods from “A” to “D” – and racist covenants that helped create segregation have a direct correlation to lack of tree cover. The statistics are clear: A 2022 paper in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning indicates that – in 37 metropolitan areas – D-ranked neighborhoods averaged 23% tree canopy, compared to 43% tree cover in Class A areas. Many other studies confirm that analysis.

As we struggle to correct all the other imbalances – in housing, food, health, education and more – evening the score on green infrastructure should be a priority. Studies also found that neighborhoods without tree cover could be significantly hotter. That’s an obvious consequence of neglecting trees that is really making itself felt this summer and will only get worse.

Nowakowski hopes that the City of Buffalo will get the federal grant for tree replacement it applied for in June. He will know in October, and if it is successful, he said, “I will be putting on a full-court press for tree planting in Broadway-Fillmore.”

Nowakowski seems in accord with the cautious positivity of this well-worn proverb: “The best time to plant a tree was 25 years ago. The second-best time to plant a tree is today.”

Trees do not reward impatience. They also don’t reward neglect. Those of us with dry shade know how much water trees can greedily divert from our equally needy perennials. I hope that if Buffalo does get more tree money – and actually uses it to plant trees – that it also has a plan to keep the trees alive in the early stages.

I hope city arborists will choose shade trees, as well as shorter ornamental varieties.

I hope the neighborhoods that need them the most will get them.

Mainly, I hope that other residents will learn to accept – as I have – that even though trees can be a pain, often messy and obtrusive, just like life, they are way better than the alternative.