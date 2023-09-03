Is Buffalo a tourist town? It may sound ridiculous to even imagine that, but the answer is more complicated than you think.

When I worked in the local cultural sector, the buzz phrase was “Be a tourist in your own backyard!” What we didn’t say out loud was, “Even if tourists from other places don’t visit.” Or, “Even if it's not your dream trip.”

Elizabeth Licata: Buffalo, a city in the grip of nostalgia "Nostalgia can never be taken too far, but just the right amount ties together the past with the present in a way that makes change easier," writes Elizabeth Licata.

But it was still a good concept, and it is one more people around here should be considering.

As I found out during a special anniversary trip to Paris and Provence this summer – my first ever to anywhere in France – heavy-duty tourism can be pretty brutal. Should I have stayed in my own backyard? No. I’m glad I went. Even so, in retrospect, I can understand why many Western New Yorkers assert that it makes no sense to leave the area during the summer months.

As temps slowly begin to chill, with some still-comfortable spikes this week, we can look back on a – relatively – balmy summer, free of drought or uncomfortable heat. Ample rain kept gardens green.

This was not the case elsewhere in the world. As I climbed the slope of Les Baux de Provence (near Van Gogh’s Arles) on Aug. 21, planning to explore a ruined medieval castle at the top, the local temperature was hovering around 102. It was at least 103 on Aug. 19 as we looked out from the top seats inside Nimes’ sun-baked Roman amphitheater, one of many monuments of ancient Roman architecture that survive in that city.

And as I joined the other gawkers pushing and shoving to get a glimpse of the “Mona Lisa” on Aug. 23, the air outside the Louvre was a crisp 86. While the heat outside wasn’t so bad, the crowd near DaVinci’s masterpiece was near insufferable.

Maybe I should have said it was a crowd of arms with phones pushing and shoving. More than ever, sightseeing is a matter of getting the shot – or, better yet, the selfie – than it is connecting with eyes and mind to a particular experience.

Did I really see the “Mona Lisa?” I did not. Fortunately, there are many other works in the Louvre that aren’t nearly as popular. I do understand the impulse of the one-time visitor. It seems all-important to get that documentation, that proof that you saw the famous thing. It is hard to resist when you know you might never be back.

Even in Buffalo, it is possible to have a type of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) when it comes to capturing our own famous or soon-to-be-famous icons and institutions. I was thrilled to be at the unveiling of “Shark Girl,” and was one of the first to send out a Facebook image of her on Aug. 26, 2014. (I think some of the initial judgments posted below that image, including “Yikes,” “Stupid-looking” and “What is it?” may have softened over the years.)

More recently, Buffalonians have hastened to send out images from their first visits to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. I think I saw about 10 posts in a row featuring “Village Series,” a distinctive sculpture by Simone Leigh, which resides in the new Gundlach building – not to mention all the photos of the spectacular mirror-and-glass “Common Sky” installation.

But the experience of the new AKG is much kinder and gentler than what I experienced at the Louvre and, in this, we Western New Yorkers are so fortunate. Make no mistake, we have an honest-to-god tourist attraction in this museum. It is early days, but from June 12 – its opening date – to Aug. 30, the Buffalo AKG has welcomed visitors from 49 states, four U.S. territories and 24 additional countries, with 60,000 visitors total during those 10 weeks. Pre-Covid-19 figures for the old museum hovered at about 130,000 visitors per year.

The AKG is not the only place here with a big tourist draw. More than 35% of the 2023 visitors to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House have come from outside New York.

We backyard tourists have a good deal going. Though popular, neither of these venues is ever uncomfortably crowded.

And for those of us who have already satisfied our initial FOMO, now is the time to come back at leisure to these two places, maybe even without phones, for another good long exploration. To stand in front of the Jackson Pollock, the Anselm Kiefers, the Simone Leigh or even an old favorite like “The Marvelous Sauce,” for as long as it takes to really see them. And to finally view the completed interior of the long-in-progress Martin House.

Not forgetting that it is still summer, there are nationally known outdoor attractions here that ought to be more locally famous than they are. I think particularly of the Trial Gardens at the Erie Basin Marina. Many mistakenly think this extensive series of plantings, which frame the water and the Buffalo Lighthouse with such a spectacular splash of color, is a municipal beautification project. No. It is a mainly volunteer-run seed-testing program that assesses new varieties of annual flowers before they reach the market. Buffalo is one of several dozen cities nationwide chosen to host such sites for the benefit of the horticultural industry.

Now is the time to visit the Marina trial gardens. The color, before it begins to decline later this month, will be at full blaze. And consider a visit to other local season-dependent beauty spots – sunflower fields come to mind.

Become a tourist in your own backyard. You won't be alone.