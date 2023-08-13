“We will be closed until further notice. Thank you for understanding.”

These words or something like them have become a standard epitaph for business disruption, and they were omnipresent during the years of Covid-19. A few days ago, I saw them posted on social media, copied and pasted from the Bye’s Popcorn website.

Bye, bye, Bye’s?

My reaction was immediate, visceral. No! Bye’s can’t close! Bye's is a well-beloved Olcott roadside stand that has been selling nothing but popcorn since 1923. Yes, it just turned 100. The small wooden shack on Route 78 would open in March and close in November. In high summer, long and tedious lines could absolutely be counted on for plain kettle and secret-recipe caramel corn, renowned throughout the region for being well worth any wait. You could even freeze it if you had to.

Reading this testimonial for Bye’s, you might think I’m mourning the possible loss of a place I frequent regularly. Not in the least. I haven’t gotten popcorn there in more than 10 years.

That’s the power of nostalgia. Bye’s became part of a picture I needed to stay the same, to always be there, in its frame, when and if I ever chose to visit it. It would take an effort – Bye’s is a good 50-minute drive from Allentown.

Then there's the Towne restaurant, its location at Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue a five-minute walk from where I live. During my college and post-college apartment-dwelling years, this place was a standard late-night or weekend morning choice – along with others.

There is a minor place in my nostalgic picture gallery for the Towne, and judging from the fervent eulogies for the Towne that have been reported in The News as well as in endless comment threads on Facebook, this restaurant has retained its nostalgic power for many people. Interestingly, there were few paeans to the food; by far the majority of the remembrances had to do with gathering there as a place to make a night out longer or give a daytime meeting familiar ease. It was reliable and it was expected to stay in its frame forever. That’s not usually possible though, which is where nostalgia collides with change, especially in cities.

Buffalo is changing, mostly for the better, but that’s not compatible with nostalgia. When I think of this inevitable clash between a city’s evolution and its sentimental yearning for the past, I go to the expert: history teacher (Timon), veteran of local radio (WBEN, WECK) and News contributor (Buffalo Chronicles) Steve Cichon.

“The Buffalo nostalgia is so strong,” Cichon says. “It is because we lost so much. So much of it isn’t here anymore. We even think of the bad things as part of the charm. The things we get nostalgic for are weird and unpredictable – like Wilson Farms, Hills or Your Host. At Your Host, the seats were all ripped, the tabletops were worn off and the little jukeboxes at each booth didn’t work. But I still get nostalgic for it and people love it when I write about it.”

One of my longtime friends, musician and former News freelancer, Richard Chon, who left Buffalo in the '90s, came back for a visit recently. He was impressed by the shiny new buildings, but his nostalgia was stronger. He wrote to me after returning to his home in Oakland.

“I recently walked down those lazy, tree-covered blocks on Norwood and Ashland where so many of my friends rented multiroom apartments for a song. I remember one had a grand piano. This elegant decrepitude, this abandoned opulence, fell to us. We were lucky to borrow it for a while before its value was rediscovered. That's gone forever, probably. We used to hustle and scrape our way through life – but living was dirt cheap back then. It did not seem at all like a desperate struggle. The margins were kinder.”

But he left. Chon is now able to earn his living as a musician in Oakland in a way he probably never could here. Now, he’s nostalgic for what Oakland was when he first moved there.

There are elements of Buffalo’s recent past that nobody should miss – the acrid smoke of industrial pollution, an abandoned and inaccessible waterfront and the blocks of deteriorating storefronts that are now coming back to life.

Nostalgia can never be taken too far, but just the right amount ties together the past with the present in a way that makes change easier. And it makes us appreciate what’s still here. People will walk by whatever entity takes over the corner of Elmwood and Allen and say “Remember the Towne?” And that will be OK.

But I won’t take Bye’s for granted anymore. When – as I hope – it reopens, I will be making that 50-minute drive.