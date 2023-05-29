Elizabeth Licata editorial writer A lifelong Western New Yorker, I've been writing professionally for more than 30 years, and was editor of Buffalo Spree magazine 1999-2022. As an editorial writer at the News, I'm drawing on my knowledge of the community and love of Buffalo. Follow Elizabeth Licata Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s happening before our eyes. The former Albright-Knox Art Gallery is breaking free from its chrysalis of construction debris, chain link and orange safety cones to emerge as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. Let’s call it the AKG.

It will be weeks, probably months before all the excitement dies down. The smart ones will wait until then. That will be the time to figure out what this new art complex is all about – when the new buildings don’t seem quite so new and when the green Delaware Park growth starts to soften all that dazzling glass and marble.

As expensive and occasionally controversial as the renovations and additions have been, ultimately they are not the story. But they do provide a new way to experience this glorious, formidable and totally underappreciated collection.

Art is so much stronger than the structures that contain it.

When I visited the oldest continuously operating art museum in the United States, Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum, I left marveling at the sometimes pastoral, sometimes tumultuous Hudson River School landscapes, which occasionally filled entire walls. The museum’s imposing Gothic Revival façade, expressed in Connecticut granite, was what you walked through to get to the paintings.

There are mighty edifices built solely for the glorification of art in most American cities, but visitors come away from these structures with images of artwork, not buildings, jostling for short-term memory space.

The first painting I noticed at the AKG still holds a place in my memory. In 1975, while a student at SUNY Buffalo State across the street, I wandered into the museum, probably having time to kill between classes. I immediately walked upstairs – given the options of a hallway to the right and a rather grand-looking staircase to the left, I imagine most did.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

A small side gallery offered a bench and it was there I saw George Romney’s “Lady Emma Hamilton as ‘Serena’ Reading a Newspaper.” I was enthralled because I knew all about Lady Emma Hamilton from my voracious and mostly Anglophile reading. She had been the mistress of Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson, the British naval hero who died during his most famous victory, the Battle of Trafalgar, in 1805. Lady Emma’s end was not quite as heroic, but at the zenith of her beauty she was Romney’s favorite model.

Over the years, I learned to appreciate more difficult modern and contemporary art that forms most of the AKG’s collection and even wrote about it. But I always visited Lady Emma if she happened to be on view.

Artist and former News art critic Richard Huntington always looked for one painting, too. “I could always walk in the door and count on seeing my favorite Max Beckmann hanging in its sanctified spot near the museum store,” he recalls. “I think it was the great Gordon M. Smith who determined this wonderful historical, chronological flow. I loved that. It made it appear that modern artists, despite their sometimes checkered lives and soiled reputations, managed, by some magical process, to do paintings and sculptures that fit neatly in an historical context that had yet to be born.”

The museum let go of that tribute to a manufactured view of art history years ago, but it was helpful in its way.

Smith was director of the AKG from 1955 to 1973; he presided over a collecting period during which masterpieces including Jackson Pollock’s “Convergence” and Mark Rothko’s “Orange and Yellow” were purchased. He also developed the relationship with Clyfford Still that led to the museum’s acquisition of 33 magnificent abstract paintings by this artist. All 33 will be on view when the museum opens next month – in the new Gundlach building.

They will look very different there. And that’s the point. Those of us returning to the museum for the first time in at least three years will be on a mission to find our favorites, sure, but it will also be important to just walk into the spaces and let the art – the newness of it all – take over. It will be disconcerting, unsettling, and that’s OK.

In fact, it’s not just OK, it’s important. Soon enough, these buildings will become familiar, but what’s inside them should always surprise as well as soothe.

I’ll still look for that Romney, though. If I find it, I’m going to say, “I see you. I see you, Lady Emma Hamilton. Welcome back.”

And welcome back, Buffalo AKG Art Museum.