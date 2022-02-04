Elise Stefanik endorses Claudia Tenney for Southern Tier congressional seat

WASHINGTON – The third-ranking Republican in the House – Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York's North Country – Friday endorsed Rep. Claudia Tenney in her race for New York's newly gerrymandered 23rd Congressional District.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I've worked closely with Claudia and seen firsthand how she stands up for our veterans, military families, farmers, our law enforcement, manufacturers and small businesses," said Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference. "Hardworking families in the 23rd District will be lucky to have her fighting for them."

Tenney, who currently represents a Central New York district that includes Utica, said: “Elise is on the front line of the fight to elect Republican women to Congress and fire Nancy Pelosi next year. I am grateful for her continued support and excited to continue delivering real results for New Yorkers in Congress next year."

Tenney announced her plans to run in the Southern Tier district after Democrats in Albany eliminated her current district as they shrink the number of representatives in the state from 27 to 26. Both chambers of the State Legislature approved that redistricting plan Wednesday, but it still must withstand a court challenge.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.