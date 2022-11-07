Eleven Buffalo-area veterans receive lost and long-delayed ribbons and service medals

Eleven local military veterans were collectively awarded 73 lost or delayed service medals and ribbons during a ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

Those who who were honored included veterans of World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, as well the wars in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"These brave men and women dutifully served our country and returned home to serve their communities with little fanfare or formal recognition of their service," said U.S. Rep Brian Higgins, who presented the medals and ribbons. "We are proud to present these local heroes with the military honors they rightfully earned."

The medal and ribbon recipients were accompanied by family and friends. Some, such as Louis Harrison, a U.S. Army Specialist Four who served from 1969 to 1971, received their awards posthumously. In addition to the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious heroic achievements and National Defense Service Medal, among others, his widower, Clementina, was presented with the Deceased Vietnam Veteran's Surviving Spouse Pin.

Higgins also noted that November marks National Veterans and Military Families Month, which, he said, is "a time to recognize the great sacrifices made by those who serve this nation and the people who love them.

Marine Corps Cpl. Monica Lynch of Buffalo attended the ceremony in full uniform, wearing several medals and the Combat Action Ribbon for active participation in ground training during Operation Desert Storm. Lynch served from Aug. 14, 1990, to April 16, 1991. She was a pioneer for Black women in the Marines. She noted that when she joined just 4% of all active U.S. military personnel were women.

"This ribbon here is for combat action," Lynch said, pointing to her military ribbon. "Women didn't go into combat until 2013, but I received it in 1991. So, for Western New York, I am the first woman to have a combat action ribbon."

Ninety-two-year-old Wade Lewis of Cheektowaga served in the Navy from 1949 to 1953, and for his actions and commitment as a radio operator during the Korean War, he was awarded the Navy Occupation Service Medal with Europe Clasp, the National Service Medal, and the Honorable Discharge Button. Lewis said they are among many other medals he was previously awarded for his military service while he was stationed aboard a destroyer escorting the USS Greenwood.

Other service medal and ribbon recipients included:

Seaman First Class Richard Cohen, who served aboard the SS Robert Eden just off the coast of Omaha Beach in France during the invasion of Normandy during World War II; U.S. Technical Sgt. Donald Cohen, who was a member of the U.S. Army 97th Infantry during World War II; U.S. Army Specialist Rose Hyman, who served in the U.S. Army from February 1984 to October 1989; U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Reisch, who arrived on the battlefield in Vietnam in December 1970 and fought in combat until 1971; U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tommie Wagstaff, who enlisted in the Army in 1992 and served for over 20 years; U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Renee Wiley, who enlisted in November 1978; and U.S. Army Sgt. Edward A. Ziarnowski, who served in the European-African Theater during World War II from July 1943 to June 1945 as an auto equipment operator and a pistol/rifle marksman.