It used to be that large recycling events were free, but it cost money to drop off items at smaller collection sites across New York State.

After the state changed its recycling law this year, removing fees for all recycling, some thought that Western New Yorkers had seen the last of long lines of motor vehicles winding through big parking lots to drop off TVs, computers and other electronic equipment.

Those predictions were wrong.

Sunnking, which provides recycling services in Western and central New York, has scheduled a large electronic drop-off event May 13 at Appletree Business Park in Cheektowaga.

The company traditionally hosted these types of events for free, and will continue to do so in coming weeks across upstate.

Sunnking also is trying out a new option: curbside pickup.

Call it free-cycling: Electronics recycling will be free next year That means there could be more sites to take your computers and TVs, and if there are, there could be fewer large-scale collection day events.

A trial will take place Friday in Clarence, though that isn't free. It is $50 per request to cover the cost of pickup, including the time of two employees.

"The fee is not for recycling, it's for us to put a truck on the road," company president Adam Shine said. There still are a few openings for people to register.

Some municipalities, including the Town of Tonawanda, pick up electronics, but not television sets. Buffalo will schedule an electronics pickup from senior citizens and those with disabilities.

People with large items might find the pickup useful. Robert Burns, director of marketing for Sunnking, said he has seen people come to recycling events in rented trucks because they couldn't fit big-screen televisions, treadmills and other large items in their cars.

"We're testing it out," Shine said of the pickups. "I don't know if we're going to continue."

Sunnking has had as many as 2,000 people and more than 200,000 pounds of waste per event at its large drop-off events, but there have not been many people going to its collection sites, which once charged a drop-off fee.

There usually isn't a lot of activity at drop-off centers or collection sites in the winter months, Shine said, but there still seems to be some interest in going to the free, one-day events.

The company surveyed those who registered for previous events, and 93% said they have electronics to recycle. Only 4% said they’d rather go to drop-off site than an event.

"I think the general public still is not necessarily aware of all the changes in the law," Burns said. "I think it's going to take a while for the general public to catch up to the fact there are many, many free opportunities."

There still are a few openings for people to register at for pickups in Clarence at sunnking.com/pages/curbside-e-recycling-pickup.