Electrical problems disrupt Metro Rail

  • Updated
Passengers aboard some inbound Metro Rail trains experienced interrupted trips Tuesday morning because of electrical problems in the system, prompting complaints from some commuters.

Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said trains in the 8 a.m. hour discharged passengers along the route on Main Street, and asked to take shuttle buses to downtown destinations. 

"We had a catenary emergency over the weekend," she said, referring to the subway's overhead wires, "and it appeared again around 8 a.m."

Some commuters, like Kayla Schroeder, said no announcements were made prior to boarding and that no details were provided as they were asked to leave the train. She said she saw no reason to "justify dropping a train full of people in the rain and expecting them to find their way."

"I am able-bodied and healthy and for that I am fortunate, but what about those that aren’t, where was the consideration for folks who need help?" she asked in an email to The Buffalo News.

Tederous said announcements were made prior to departures Tuesday morning, and information about the situation was included in station signage, but acknowledged further efforts would have better served commuters.

