Electric vehicle charging stations planned for City of Buffalo

Buffalo's transition to electric vehicles would get a boost under Mayor Byron W. Brown's capital spending proposal for next year.

He wants to allocate $1 million for electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, and that's the beginning of an expected multiyear investment.

"This is a continuing step in adding more and more charging stations. We know that there are a number of residents in the City of Buffalo who have electric vehicles now. We certainly want to accommodate that usage," Brown said.

City officials do not know how many charging stations would be installed, or exactly where they would be located, but there will be some in all nine City Council districts, the mayor said.

They will be located on city streets, city-owned properties and in city-owned parking lots and parking ramps, Brown said at a news conference announcing his capital budget. There already are some charging stations in city-owned ramps.

"We’re still looking for the proper mix, so it's difficult to say how many we will add year after year. I think this first year we want to see what the proper mix is," Brown said.

The city posted an online survey on its website to get input on where the stations should be located. Some charging stations could be installed next summer, according to Brendan R. Mehaffey, director of the Office of Strategic Planning.

The city is determining how to use its curbs and where charging stations might go. It also is working on a climate action plan focused on reducing the city's carbon footprint and will be analyzing the city's fleet and how it can be converted to electric.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The city believes the $1 million will leverage $5 million to $10 million in state and federal funding. And it's just a portion of the $9.2 million that would go to citywide infrastructure next year. The mayor's entire capital budget proposal is $26 million, and must be approved by the Common Council.

The capital budget proposal also includes:

• $1.86 million for the Fire Department, including emergency generators, rehabilitation of buildings and other equipment.

• $1.85 million for the Police Department, including police garage windows, renovations for B and E district police stations and a roof for the special operation center.

• $1.8 million for City Hall improvements.

• $702,000 for the Buffalo Zoo to bring the main building in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

• $550,000 for the Alleyway Theatre roof.

• $1 million for tree removal and replacement citywide.

The mayor said requests for capital projects totaled about $100 million.