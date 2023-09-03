Electric-powered scooters will begin showing up Tuesday on the streets of Jamestown, a city spokesman announced.

Bird, an electric scooter company, will offer the devices for rent through a cellphone application for trips that might otherwise be made by car or by walking.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bird to Jamestown," Mayor Eddie Sundquist said in the announcement, "and look forward to offering community members a new, eco-friendly and fun way to get around."

Seniors, veterans and people participating in state or federal assistance programs are eligible for 50% discounts through community pricing.

Sundquist asked scooter users park them out of the right-of-way when they finish their rides. He noted that helmets are available at the city's Department of Development offices.

- Dale Anderson