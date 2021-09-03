Elections clerk placed on leave after woman says he harassed her over flag display

She eventually parked and went to her appointment, but while returning to her vehicle an hour later, she said she saw McLaughlin still outside with others, vaping in front of the Board of Elections. This time, she took out her cellphone to capture a short video of him. She said he taunted her by asking if she wanted him to repeat what he said earlier and asking her, again, if she was in danger.

Any available street video footage would verify her version of events, she said.

Afterward, she called the Board of Elections and asked to speak with a supervisor. Concerned that the supervisor was the same man, she asked if the supervisor was wearing a maroon shirt and glasses and was outside vaping. She said the man on the phone replied, "No. That's me. Oh, and my name is Glenn."

His reaction, which she described as smug and unrepentant, suggested that the matter would go nowhere, she said. In the age of the #MeToo movement, she said, she felt compelled to speak out.

"Political belief does not give men the right to sexually harass women," she said, noting some of the negative reaction she has already received. "This is not a political issue. This is a person issue. This is a person who has stepped way over the line, and this needs to be dealt with."