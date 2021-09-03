Elections clerk placed on leave after woman says he harassed her over flag display

An Erie County Board of Elections employee has been placed on paid administrative leave following an allegation that he verbally harassed and used sexually explicit language and gestures toward a woman who had stopped to ask for help finding parking.
The incident Tuesday, as described by the woman who complained to the Board of Elections, happened because the employee objected to the woman flying an upside-down American flag on her pickup truck.
The employee, later identified as Glenn McLaughlin, a onetime Eden Town Board candidate, sent a written statement to The News about the incident that said: "I deny these allegations and look forward to the conclusion of the county’s investigation."
The woman, Jennifer Czora, said she moved to Western New York a year ago from out of state to be with her fiancé, to whom she is now married. She is unfamiliar with downtown but had an appointment there, so while stopped at a traffic light in front of the Board of Elections, she asked a sheriff's deputy where she might find available street parking.
She said that's when another man, whom she later learned was McLaughlin, asked the deputy if she was in "distress," a reference to the upside down American flag attached to the back of Czora's pickup truck. The two engaged in a back-and-forth, separated by a lane of traffic.
McLaughlin accused her of being disrespectful and un-American, she said, and then he delivered a profanity-laden tirade and made sexually explicit gestures while telling her to perform a sex act. In an interview with The Buffalo News, Czora cried as she described her sense of powerlessness and fear.
"I was in shock," she said, noting that she was stuck at a red light and couldn't go anywhere. "My stomach was trembling. I couldn’t think fast enough to do anything. I was absolutely afraid."
American flag etiquette indicates the flag should not be flown upside down unless signaling extreme distress or danger. But increasingly, some Americans have chosen to fly the flag upside down or displayed altered versions of the flag to make political statements, such as support of police and firefighters or gay pride.
Czora has two flag poles attached to her pickup truck, one with an upside-down flag and another black-and-white flag image with a middle stripe that's half blue and half red, supporting police and firefighters. Czora's son is a firefighter, she said.
She's used to getting some public reaction, she said, whether it's a honk and a thumb's up or a dirty look and the middle finger. Had McLaughin stopped there, or just called her un-American, she said, she would have left the matter alone. When McLaughlin accused her of being disrespectful to the flag, she said she told him she was signaling distress, not disrespect. But McLaughlin eventually following up by making gestures and comments to her, she said.
"I never cussed, never yelled or screamed," she said. "When this all started, I was so taken aback, I was like, 'What is happening?' "
She eventually parked and went to her appointment, but while returning to her vehicle an hour later, she said she saw McLaughlin still outside with others, vaping in front of the Board of Elections. This time, she took out her cellphone to capture a short video of him. She said he taunted her by asking if she wanted him to repeat what he said earlier and asking her, again, if she was in danger.
Any available street video footage would verify her version of events, she said.
Afterward, she called the Board of Elections and asked to speak with a supervisor. Concerned that the supervisor was the same man, she asked if the supervisor was wearing a maroon shirt and glasses and was outside vaping. She said the man on the phone replied, "No. That's me. Oh, and my name is Glenn."
His reaction, which she described as smug and unrepentant, suggested that the matter would go nowhere, she said. In the age of the #MeToo movement, she said, she felt compelled to speak out.
"Political belief does not give men the right to sexually harass women," she said, noting some of the negative reaction she has already received. "This is not a political issue. This is a person issue. This is a person who has stepped way over the line, and this needs to be dealt with."
She said she has received support from her husband and girlfriends but followed up Tuesday evening by emailing a complaint letter to multiple elected county leaders, some of whom have already spoken out on the matter. Personnel Commissioner Timothy Hogues has begun investigating the complaint while McLaughlin is on leave.
Jeremy Zellner, Democratic elections commissioner for whom McLaughlin works, said in a statement, "The allegations as presented describe behavior that is unacceptable in any environment, and it will not be tolerated at the Board of Elections. When we learned of this incident, our staff immediately responded to the complainant to offer our full cooperation. We are treating this matter seriously, and will comply fully with the County’s investigation and take appropriate action according to the facts."
Board of Elections spokesman Derek Murphy also said Czora was contacted by a staffer the same day she made her complaint, and the county's Human Resources Department was alerted.
"We immediately reached out to find out more," Murphy said. "Whatever the facts are, we’ll act on them."