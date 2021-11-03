Election night takeaways: Close races, closed bars and thrown shade

Heading into Election Day, Republicans knew it would be an uphill climb to take back the majority from the Democrats, but they wanted to close the gap by trying to unseat 9th District Democrat John Gilmour.

Gilmour faced off against fellow lawyer Frank Bogulski in a district that includes South Buffalo, Lackawanna and the Town of Hamburg.

While that race was too close to call Tuesday night, with both candidates within a few dozen votes, Gilmour said absentee ballots are expected to land in his favor.

Based on absentee ballots received by the Erie County Board of Elections so far, he said 65% of the 1,247 ballots received were from Democrats and Working Families party voters. Another 9% were from unaffiliated voters.

If Gilmour holds onto what was a very slim lead Tuesday night, then the balance of power in the Legislature will remain unchanged, with all incumbent legislators returning to office.

An overwhelming defeat

Rick Davis, who repeatedly clashed with fellow Democrats and drew scrutiny for actions taken as mayor of the City of Tonawanda, was routed in his bid for a third term.