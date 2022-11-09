 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election night takeaway: Intrigue in inaugural November school board race

West District school board

The West District race for the Buffalo Board of Education pitted incumbent Jennifer Mecozzi, center, against Mustafa Abdo, left, and Le'Candice Durham, right.

Even though some voters did not know it was occurring in November, the West District school board race held its own intrigue Tuesday night. Incumbent Jennifer Mecozzi, the eventual winner, wielded a slew of advantages: name recognition, carryover funds from her last campaign, a successful fundraiser and summer backpack giveaway, and a team of 30-40 volunteers.

Even so, there was some concern after Mustafa Abdo, one of Mecozzi's two challengers, won early voting by about 80 votes. Mecozzi said earlier in the day that she and Abdo developed a strong relationship over the course of their campaigns, and she pledged to support him if he won the seat.

But as Election Day precincts began reporting, it was quickly clear Mecozzi would win her third term in the three-year position. Mecozzi called the race about an hour after polls closed, and questions shifted from who would win to the effects of moving school board elections from May to November for the first time.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

