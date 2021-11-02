Election highlights live blog: Democrats take early voting edge in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda Democrats have had little success at the polls in recent years, with Austin J. Tylec's alderman-at-large win in 2017 their sole recent bright spot.
But it looks like Democrats turned out strongly in early voting this year in the Lumber City.
The early voting results, posted right after the 9 p.m. poll closing by the Niagara County Board of Elections, showed Tylec leading Republican Robert E. Pecoraro for mayor, 178-87.
Democrats also led for city clerk-treasurer, all four Council seats on the NT ballot, and the only contested County Legislature race in a district solely within the city limits.
However it turns out at the end of the night when today's votes are tallied – it's become a political truism that Republicans don't like to vote early – at least Democrats in the Lumber City can point to their performance between Oct. 23 and 31 as a success.
- By Tom Prohaska
At election night party, GOP boss is feeling confident (9:12 p.m.)
The Erie County Republican Committee is gathering at The Avant in Buffalo, expecting 75 to 100 people in a first-floor event room on a night when they’re hopeful to make gains in key seats across the county.
“I think it's going to be a real good year for Republicans,” GOP Chairman Karl Simmeth told The Buffalo News just before 9 p.m. “I've been wrong before, but I feel real good this year.”
He believes voters are paying attention to national politics this year and could vote Republican as they feel pain at the gas pump, see inflation rising and in the aftermath of the "unmitigated disaster we had over in Afghanistan."
In addition to several town races, Simmeth sees opportunity for Republicans in the comptroller race, where Lynne Dixon is running against Democrat Kevin Hardwick. He also has high hopes in the sheriff’s race, where Republican candidate John Garcia is squaring off against Democrat Kim Beaty and Ted DiNoto, who is running as an independent.
In the Erie County Legislature, Simmeth is specifically looking at the 9th District race, where Republican Frank Bogulski is running against Democratic incumbent John Gilmour. He’s also watching the 5th District, where Republican Rich Wilkinson is taking on Democratic incumbent Jeanne Vinal.
“I think Frank Bogulski’s got a real good chance at winning,” Simmeth said. “Frank's worked hard. Rich Wilkinson in in the fourth district - He's been working hard.
“But Frank has really been pounding the pavement and he's been having fundraisers.”
As for who is expected at tonight’s Republican gathering, Simmeth said Garcia is having his own watch party in Grand Island. Dixon is expected to attend, as well as all Republican candidates for county legislature, he added.
Polls have closed ... and now we play the waiting game (9 p.m.)
It's 9 p.m. and the polls are now closed across the state.
If you were a true procrastinator and showed up in the last minutes of voting, poll workers will allow ballots to be cast after 9 p.m., provided the voter was at least in line before the deadline.
The Erie County Board of Elections is expected to quickly release the results of early votes cast beginning Oct. 23 through Sunday, which should give an early indication of where races are headed.
We will have live results posted shortly, when vote totals across the region begin to trickle in.
– By Eric DuVall
Board upsizing scrambles voting in three towns (8:50 p.m.)
Alden voters are deciding for the third time today how many members there should be on their Town Board: three or five?
Alden is the last of five towns in Erie County to have three members, after downsizing when activist Kevin Gaughan promoted it 12 years ago. There are two councilwomen and one supervisor serving on the Alden Town Board. If the increase is approved, two council seats would be added.
Orchard Park and Evans voters already approved increasing their boards to five members as of Jan. 1. Today's vote in those two towns includes the two new seats. And because of that, there are three councilman seats being filled in each town: two for four-year terms and one for a two-year term.
Orchard Park ran into issues with the three-member board last year when Supervisor Patrick Keem resigned. That left two board members: one Democrat and one Republican.
The two appointed a non-voting deputy supervisor, but have gone this year with just two voting members. That means every vote they take must be unanimous to pass.
– By Barbara O'Brien
What to watch for in Erie County Legislature races (8:37 p.m.)
Though all 11 Erie County Legislature seats are technically up for election, only two have been involved in active fund raising and campaigning in the general election.
It would come as a major surprise for the Republican Party, which lost the Legislature majority in 2018, to regain it this election cycle, given the political makeup of the legislative districts that are now being contested.
But Republicans believe they have a reasonable shot at knocking off at least one of the incumbent Democrats, especially since the both the 9th District and 5th District seats are occupied by incumbents who have occupied their seats for only two years.
The races to watch:
• Incumbent Democrat John Gilmour and Republican challenger Frank Bogulski in the 9th District, which covers Hamburg, Lackawanna and South Buffalo
• Incumbent Democrat Jeanne Vinal and Republican challenger Rich Wilkinson in the 5th District, in Amherst.
– Sandra Tan
Amherst GOP hoping attacks over development proposals net them a seat at the table (8:30 p.m.)
Amherst Republicans want to knock off Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa and gain a foothold on the all-Democratic Town Board in an election where management of development is a central issue.
Kulpa won his first term in 2017, when Democrats swept to power, and is opposed by Republican Jay DiPasquale. Councilwoman Jacqualine Berger and Councilman Shawn Lavin are challenged by the GOP’s Dan Rider and Ray Herman.
The Republicans, with their allies in the newly formed United for Amherst Party, have attacked Democrats over a tentative agreement with Mensch Capital Partners – the developers who own the former Westwood Country Club – that’s set to guide hundreds of millions of dollars of future development in central Amherst.
United for Amherst has blasted the town for selling 15 acres of athletic fields to make way for a medical complex near the town’s Northtown Center facility and for promising to sell another 38 acres, saying the deals weren’t negotiated transparently. The criticism continued Oct. 25, when United for Amherst held a rally at the Northtown Center that offered the GOP candidates one more chance to attack the incumbents over the "destruction" of recreational venues.
Democrats say the town is building upgraded fields to replace those lost and public input was part of the planning process.
It’s unclear whether enough people are upset about Kulpa’s Amherst Central Park project planning to allow the GOP to make gains in Tuesday’s election. Democrats hold the supervisor’s seat and all four council seats in upstate’s most populous town, where they have a 43% to 29% edge over Republicans among registered voters.
– Stephen T. Watson
Town of Tonawanda Democrats seek to maintain exclusive power (8:16 p.m.)
Town of Tonawanda Republicans have tried to paint their opponents as unable to boost development, soft on crime and willing to outsource vital town services.
It’s not certain whether the political criticisms will be enough for the GOP to overcome Democrats’ advantages of enrollment and incumbency in a town where they’ve won every Town Board election since 2007 and where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a whopping 46% to 27% among registered voters.
There has been considerable turnover on the Town Board, though, where Councilwoman Shannon Patch won her seat in 2019 and Councilwoman Jill O'Malley was appointed earlier this year. They are running for re-election with fellow Democrat Gina Santa Maria, who seeks a seat that is coming open this year.
The Republican candidates are Stephen Brown, Scott Marciszewski and Caren Paterniti.
They say Democrats have created an unfavorable business climate and, by accepting the Working Families Party endorsement, don’t support police. Democrats point to large investments by major employers such as GM and Sumitomo Rubber and say they’ve increased the Police Department budget.
One GOP broadside centers on Santa Maria’s acceptance of a $500 donation from Modern Landfill, which provides recycling and trash collection services but not in the town.
Both Marciszewski, in an interview, and Brown, on Facebook, have raised this as an issue.
Santa Maria responded to the Republicans’ line of attack by saying she doesn't support privatizing those services.
– Stephen T. Watson
Beaty grabs another $21K for final blitz (8:10 p.m.)
Republican candidate John C. Garcia has been raising more campaign money in the race for Erie County sheriff than his Democratic challenger, Kimberly Beaty. But Beaty grabbed far more than Garcia in the final week before Election Day.
Beaty’s campaign told the state Board of Elections it received $21,500 from five donors since Oct. 28. The biggest sums came from the Erie County Democratic Committee, which delivered another $10,000, and Eric Eve of Brooklyn, a son of former state Assembly Speaker Arthur O. Eve Sr., D-Buffalo. Eric Eve, a political consultant, gave the Beaty campaign $5,000 on Monday.
Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said the party was determined to buy more broadcast advertising to counter Garcia's messaging.
Garcia’s campaign told the state Board of Elections it received about $3,500 since Oct. 28, which includes $2,500 from the county Republican Committee.
Candidate Ted DiNoto, a Republican running as an independent, received $5,000 Friday from Clarence businessman Albert Nemmer Sr., according to a DiNoto report to the Elections Board.
A fourth candidate on the ballot, Conservative nominee Karen Healy-Case, has shut down her campaign.
– Matt Spina
How many votes will it take to win in Hamburg? (8 p.m.)
Candidates often say the key to winning a race is turnout. By that they mean getting more of their voters out to the polls than their opponent.
But how many does that mean for the supervisor's race in Hamburg?
At first glance in Hamburg, it seems the Democrats have the edge. There are 17,561 Democrats, which is 5,000 more than Republicans. But there also are nearly 9,200 voters not enrolled in any party.
And while Erie County voted for President Joe Biden last year, Donald Trump garnered just over 17,000 votes in the town and won Hamburg by 242 votes.
But it shouldn't take 17,000 votes to win the supervisor's seat this year.
James M. Shaw won the supervisor's job four years ago with more than 10,000 votes. And four years before that, Supervisor Steven Walters won re-election with about 7,300 votes.
Democratic candidate for supervisor Randy Hoak said his focus was on getting out the vote. Meanwhile his opponent, Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr., a Republican, said he was tapping into senior citizens and Democratic voters.
– Barbara O'Brien