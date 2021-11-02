Election highlights live blog: Democrats take early voting edge in North Tonawanda

Alden voters are deciding for the third time today how many members there should be on their Town Board: three or five?

Alden is the last of five towns in Erie County to have three members, after downsizing when activist Kevin Gaughan promoted it 12 years ago. There are two councilwomen and one supervisor serving on the Alden Town Board. If the increase is approved, two council seats would be added.

Orchard Park and Evans voters already approved increasing their boards to five members as of Jan. 1. Today's vote in those two towns includes the two new seats. And because of that, there are three councilman seats being filled in each town: two for four-year terms and one for a two-year term.

Orchard Park ran into issues with the three-member board last year when Supervisor Patrick Keem resigned. That left two board members: one Democrat and one Republican.

The two appointed a non-voting deputy supervisor, but have gone this year with just two voting members. That means every vote they take must be unanimous to pass.

– By Barbara O'Brien

What to watch for in Erie County Legislature races (8:37 p.m.)