Election Day 2021: What to know about today's voting

Polls are open until 9 p.m. in Erie and Niagara counties, where voters will cast ballots in local elections and decide five state ballot questions.
Here are six races to watch and stories to get you caught up:
1. National eyes on mayoral contest
The race between Mayor Byron Brown and Democratic nominee India Walton has gone from a local clash to a national litmus test on the future of the Democratic Party. Will the liberal wing backing Walton defeat another Democratic stalwart?
- What to watch for Tuesday night to decipher Buffalo's mayoral results: How to watch the polls in Buffalo's hotly contested race for mayor comes to a close, based on conversations with political pros who have been closely following the race.
- All eyes focused on turnout in the India Walton-Byron Brown race: Both campaigns said they are doing everything conceivable – from door-knocking to phone-banking to texting – to turn out every single one of their loyal voters while hoping to win some decisive last-minute converts.
- On campaign trail, Byron Brown draws on power of incumbency in unconventional write-in bid: It's uncharted territory for this veteran of the city's formidable Democratic politics.
- 'I'm India Walton': Knocking on doors, Democratic nominee doesn't need introductions: Since defeating incumbent Mayor Byron W. Brown in the June Democratic primary, Walton has gone from "India Who?" to universally recognized on the streets of Buffalo.
- And more: Complete Buffalo News coverage of the race for Buffalo mayor.
2. Crowded ballot for county sheriff
With a contested mayoral race driving up Democratic turnout in Buffalo and two active candidates splitting the Republican and Conservative vote, Democrats have their best chance in a generation to win the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- Leading contenders for Erie County sheriff stoking their campaign funds in final days: The leading candidates for Erie County sheriff collected money from their parties, individual donors and, in one case, a spouse as the race ticked off its final days.
- Democrats have best chance in decades to elect an Erie County sheriff: Why Kim Beaty could become the first Democrat elected Erie County sheriff since Thomas F. Higgins captured a third term in 1993.
- Sheriff's deputies file grievance as star badge goes to civilian; candidates weigh in: A grievance over badges may become a matter for the next sheriff since Timothy B. Howard will leave office at year’s end.
3. Political vets vie for comptroller
Kevin Hardwick and Lynne Dixon are no strangers to the Rath Building. Can Democrat Hardwick win his first countywide race, or can Republican nominee Dixon avenge her defeat for county executive two years ago?
- Outgoing Erie County comptroller looms large in race between Hardwick and Dixon: Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is not running for re-election – choosing instead to run for supervisor for the Town of Hamburg – but he figures prominently in the current race between two candidates vying for the seat.
4. Can Mychajliw win in Hamburg?
Outspoken Republican Stefan Mychajliw is leaving the county comptroller’s office. Can he win a municipal race for Hamburg supervisor? He will need to beat Randy Hoak, a Democrat with family history in the town.
- Stefan Mychajliw vows 'very aggressive' campaign for Hamburg post: He's the Erie County comptroller, running to be supervisor of the Town of Hamburg, and Stefan I. Mychajliw is trying to link his opponent to a candidate for Buffalo mayor.
- Randy Hoak, hoping to follow in father's footsteps, stresses local issues: When Randy Hoak, the Democratic nominee, walks down the sidewalk and knocks on doors here, he walks in the footsteps of his father.
5. GOP’s uphill battle to Legislature majority
Republicans need to flip two seats to earn a majority in the Erie County Legislature. Races in Lackawanna and Amherst are the contests to watch.
- Erie County Legislature races will determine whether Dems can maintain solid majority: Only a couple of races with active challengers could determine whether the Democratic Party maintains its firm grip in the Erie County Legislature.
6. Ballot props could remake voting in NY
New Yorkers are being asked to expand voting rights with two controversial ballot measures, Props 3 and 4. Other ballot questions would address redistricting and the environment.
- Voters statewide will have a say on major and minor changes to New York Constitution: Voters statewide will get their say on five proposals to amend the New York Constitution, becoming the final deciders on matters involving redistricting, new environmental protections and absentee voting rights.
Other local races to watch:
- Amherst: GOP seeks to break Democrats' lock on Amherst Town Board.
- Orchard Park: Supervisor, council up for grabs as board upsizes to five: The Orchard Park Town Board is up for grabs this election.
- Town of Tonawanda: Public safety, business climate emerge as issues in Tonawanda Town Board election. With three seats on the ballot, Republicans seek to break the Democrats' control of the five-seat Town Board. But they face a steep enrollment and fundraising disadvantage.
- City of Tonawanda: Dems, GOP both claim edge in City of Tonawanda races. In recent local elections, residents in the city have voted reliably Democratic, but Republicans see room to improve their fortunes, according to Thomas Newman, the city's Republican Committee chairman.
- North Tonawanda: Robert Pecoraro, Austin Tylec battle to become North Tonawanda mayor. Besides a partisan difference, the two candidates have a generational difference, too. Pecoraro is 63. Tylec is 29.
- Clarence: Clarence GOP poised to sweep Town Board races – again
- Lancaster: Vulgar incident in Lancaster village break room becomes Town Board campaign issue. Some town residents are calling for Adam L. Dickman to step down as a board member after he recorded a public works department laborer making obscene comments about women in the presence of a female co-worker and other male employees.
- West Seneca: GOP seeks to tip balance of power in West Seneca Town Board race. West Seneca voters will choose from four candidates for two seats on the Town Council next month.
- Cheektowaga: Town Board candidates go back to the basics. Each candidate was asked why they are running, and to identify the top three issues facing the town.
- Niagara County: Candidates spar over qualifications in race to be next Niagara County judge.