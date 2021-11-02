 Skip to main content
Election Day 2021: What to know about today's voting
top story

Election Day 2021: What to know about today's voting

Election Day voting generic art 2021

A small number of people line up to vote when the polls opened at Our Lady of Nativity Church in Orchard Park.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Polls are open until 9 p.m. in Erie and Niagara counties, where voters will cast ballots in local elections and decide five state ballot questions.

Here are six races to watch and stories to get you caught up:

1. National eyes on mayoral contest

Write-in campaign

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is waging a high-profile write-in campaign against Democratic nominee India Walton.

The race between Mayor Byron Brown and Democratic nominee India Walton has gone from a local clash to a national litmus test on the future of the Democratic Party. Will the liberal wing backing Walton defeat another Democratic stalwart?

2. Crowded ballot for county sheriff

With a contested mayoral race driving up Democratic turnout in Buffalo and two active candidates splitting the Republican and Conservative vote, Democrats have their best chance in a generation to win the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

3. Political vets vie for comptroller

Kevin Hardwick and Lynne Dixon are no strangers to the Rath Building. Can Democrat Hardwick win his first countywide race, or can Republican nominee Dixon avenge her defeat for county executive two years ago?

4. Can Mychajliw win in Hamburg?

Hamburg supervisor Hoak Stefan

Republican Stefan Mychajliw, right, is leaving the county comptroller’s office to run for Hamburg supervisor against Democrat Randy Hoak, left.

Outspoken Republican Stefan Mychajliw is leaving the county comptroller’s office. Can he win a municipal race for Hamburg supervisor? He will need to beat Randy Hoak, a Democrat with family history in the town.

5. GOP’s uphill battle to Legislature majority

Republicans need to flip two seats to earn a majority in the Erie County Legislature. Races in Lackawanna and Amherst are the contests to watch.

6. Ballot props could remake voting in NY

New Yorkers are being asked to expand voting rights with two controversial ballot measures, Props 3 and 4. Other ballot questions would address redistricting and the environment.

early voting

Erie County Board of Elections junior election clerk Bill Licata uses an atomizer to sanitize the tables and chairs at an early voting polling place Oct. 24 in the Northwest Buffalo Community Center.

Other local races to watch:

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

