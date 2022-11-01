Election 2022: Three Democrats, one Republican vie for Buffalo City Court seats

Three Democratic judges appointed to their Buffalo City Court posts last summer – JaHarr S. Pridgen, Samuel P. Davis and Gary A. Wilson – are vying for full, 10-year terms on Election Day.

A fourth candidate, Republican Christina G. Holdsworth, also is on the ballot for City Court judge.

Pridgen, now Buffalo's City Court chief judge, is running unopposed in a special general election for a full term to that position. A Democrat and Buffalo native, she was appointed to the post last June by Mayor Byron Brown. With her appointment, Pridgen became the first woman to hold that post. She succeeded Craig D. Hannah, who filled a vacancy in State Supreme Court.

Pridgen said it's important to have the bench be reflective of the community.

"I was born and raised in Buffalo, and the people that we see every day are unfortunately mainly from Black and brown communities," Pridgen said of people coming through the court system. "I’m hopeful that I’m going to take my experience from life itself from growing up in the city and from starting my judicial career in Buffalo City Court and transition that into the position as chief.

When Pridgen began her stint as City Court judge in 2015 after a period as an assistant district attorney, the then-34-year-old was the youngest jurist on the bench. She earned praise for her work in domestic violence cases.

Later in 2015, Pridgen was elected unopposed to serve a 10-year term to the Buffalo City Court bench.

Voters on Nov. 8 will fill two City Court judgeships among three candidates.

Samuel P. Davis is running to remain a City Court judge. Last July, Brown appointed Davis, a Chicago native, to fill an opening on the City Court bench created when Pridgen was appointed chief judge.

From January 2006 to February 2012, he operated his own law firm, focused on criminal, family and personal injury law.

Davis earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Western Illinois University in 1997. He earned his law degree in 2002 from University at Buffalo law school.

Davis said he believes the community needs to have representation on the bench that reflects the community.

“The bench needs to be culturally competent, and it also has to be experientially competent so that we understand the plight of the people before us,” not only in terms of race but also economic status, he said.

Gary A. Wilson, principal law clerk to State Supreme Court Justice John B. Licata, also was appointed by Brown in July to fill a City Court judge spot, which had been held by Betty Calvo Torres before Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed her to the New York State Court of Claims.

Wilson, a Buffalo native and member of the LGBTQ+ community, earned his law degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law. He earned a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional studies and a master’s degree in regional planning from Cornell University.

Wilson previously served as Erie County commissioner of labor relations for nearly four years. Wilson also served as a labor relations specialist for the University at Buffalo and assistant legal counsel to Buffalo Public Schools.

"Representation and broader perspectives on the bench matter," Wilson said. "And I know as an African American and a member of the LGBTQ + community, my diversity and expertise will strengthen the bench on Buffalo City Court.

"City Court needs to be a problem-solving court that allows everyone to be seen as worthy of being redeemed and offered the opportunity to be restored and to restore others."

Holdsworth, a partner at the Goldberg Segalla law firm, is co-chair of the Women’s Bar Association of New York State LGBT Committee and was a member of the Erie County Republican Executive Committee in 2016.

Holdsworth earned her bachelor’s degree in 2006 from University at Buffalo and her law degree in 2009 from the university’s School of Law.

She said her role as a new mom has put some things in perspective.

“I’ve lived in city for over 16 years now, and after having her I decided that I that want to do even what may be a small part in keeping our city safe,” she said. “And it’s my belief, perhaps idealistically, that faith in our justice system is integral to safety in our community, and it's faith that the law will be upheld and that everyone who enters the courtroom will be treated equally, fairly, with dignity and respect. If someone doesn’t think they’re going to get a fair shot in court, why would they respect their community?”