Elected officials say Mercy Hospital strike would be 'disaster'

Twenty-five area elected officials, including Rep. Brian Higgins, have signed a letter to Catholic Health System president and CEO Mark Sullivan, expressing concerns about a possible strike at Mercy Hospital and requesting to meet with him.

The letter was sent to Sullivan on Thursday. Negotiators for Catholic Health System and the Communications Workers of America are trying to reach agreement on six new contracts covering 2,500 workers at three facilities, including Mercy Hospital. The current contracts expire Sept. 30.

"We are deeply concerned that a strike is imminent, which would be a disaster for the hospital, the workers, and the entire community – right in the middle of an ongoing pandemic," the letter said.

Workers represented by the CWA at Mercy Hospital, including nurses and staff, have authorized a strike if a new deal isn't reached by the deadline. It does not necessarily mean a strike will happen, but gives the union the power to take that step.

"We urgently request a meeting with you to discuss this situation and urge you to adopt a new, more conciliatory, and concerned stance with regard to the workers who keep your institutions working every day," the elected officials said in their letter.