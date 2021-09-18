Elected officials press for meeting over possible Mercy Hospital strike

Twenty-five area elected officials, including Rep. Brian Higgins, have signed a letter to Catholic Health System president and CEO Mark Sullivan, expressing concerns about a possible strike at Mercy Hospital and requesting to meet with him.

The letter was sent to Sullivan on Thursday. Negotiators for Catholic Health System and the Communications Workers of America are trying to reach agreement on six new contracts covering 2,500 workers at three facilities, including Mercy Hospital. The current contracts expire Sept. 30.

"We are deeply concerned that a strike is imminent, which would be a disaster for the hospital, the workers, and the entire community – right in the middle of an ongoing pandemic," the letter said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Workers represented by the CWA at Mercy Hospital, including nurses and staff, have authorized a strike if a new deal isn't reached by the deadline. It does not necessarily mean a strike will happen, but gives the union the power to take that step.

JoAnn Cavanaugh, a Catholic Health spokesman, said of the elected officials' request for a meeting: "We appreciate the interest and inquiries from politicians and community leaders who have reached out to offer their support. We remain focused on good faith bargaining directly with the union to settle these negotiations."