Elderly woman dies in Orleans County house fire
Elderly woman dies in Orleans County house fire

A 73-year-old woman died in a house fire in Orleans County early Saturday.

Judy A. Snyder died in the fire, which occurred at 4:53 a.m., according to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a house fire with a person trapped inside at 1965 Peter Smith Road. Deputy Joseph Laudico arrived at the scene within nine minutes and discovered a fully involved house fire. Due to the heavy fire conditions, Laudico was unable to get inside.

Four people lived in the home: three adults and one child. Two adults and the child escaped the fire. Firefighters found Snyder's body in a bedroom hallway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

