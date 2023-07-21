Love is in the air of Buffalo’s Lovejoy District this week.

Volunteers with the organization Eight Days of Hope are showing the neighborly kind of love by providing residents with free home repairs, refurbishments and renovations for eight days, ending Saturday.

“I feel like it is so much better to give than to receive," volunteer Shelby Webster said. "Every time I go out to help others for Eight Days, I end up being blessed by the people I am serving. The homeowners are always so amazing.”

Eight Days of Hope is an all-volunteer national ministry based in Mississippi and formed in 2005 to help with disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina. Volunteers travel across the country to help rebuild homes for free in communities after disasters.

Steve Tybor, president of organization, described its efforts in Buffalo as “unique,” because the effort did not start in response to a disaster. In 2019, Eight Days decided to open a satellite location on Kensington Avenue in the city.

“We decided that we wanted to take time to love and serve our own community – to not just focus on disasters, but to serve the community we call home,” said volunteer and organization coordinator Hannah Fletcher, a Buffalo resident.

This year's efforts mark the fourth annual outreach in Buffalo. Each year, Eight Days of Hope chooses a new district and about 100 families to help. Repair services include painting, porch replacements, window installations, roofing, landscaping, concrete work and more. Homeowners in each year’s respective district can submit an application to be entered in a random lottery to be selected as one of the recipients.

“We put all the names in a bowl and pulled them out at our lottery night,” Fletcher said. “We take church nominations, as well, so churches in whatever district we are serving can nominate two people. We take families from that, as well.”

Volunteers have also provided landscaping services for more than 200 homes.

“So, it’s more than just the 100 families being impacted,” Fletcher said. “Everyone is being touched in a little way.”

Eight Days of Hope has partnered with more than 70 local churches, businesses and nonprofits to gather the finances, volunteers and other kinds of support to carry out this year's efforts.

More than 1,700 volunteers have come together this year. About 80% of volunteers are from Buffalo, Fletcher said. The rest hail from 34 states and two countries.

Volunteer Megan Neyland moved to Buffalo in March.

"We are doing Eight Days of Hope full time," Neyland said. "We brought our five kids, and I am currently pregnant with number six. We have a heart for serving others and want to train our kids up (with that mindset). We just want to show love to everyone.”

Neyland said one of the homeowners she helped for another Eight Days of Hope project in Louisiana is a volunteer in Buffalo this year, showing how giving to others can inspire them to give back as well.

Event organizers are delighted with this turnout for this year's event.

“What I love about Buffalo is that businesses and churches are willing to work together to help families in need," Tybor said. "What we have seen locally in the past four years is people that are willing to set aside their differences to help. Local businesses, churches and volunteers have been showing up and supporting it all the way.”

The organization on March 1 plans to announce the Buffalo district it will serve next year.