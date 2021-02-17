Efforts intensify to boost Covid-19 vaccinations in Buffalo

"This is a very big and aggressive effort to address vaccine hesitancy in the Black community," Cuomo said.

The governor said he told county and city leaders on Tuesday that the vaccine distribution system, which he said "is no doubt confusing," needs to be fair.

"This is a precious resource. Everybody wants it. There's not enough," Cuomo said. "The best you can do is make sure that you were fair."

He said Erie County is one area that needs more mass vaccination sites.

"Look at the fairness and correct for the fairness," Cuomo said. "If Cheektowaga is low, open up a site in Cheektowaga. If the East Side of Buffalo is low, open up a site in the East Side of Buffalo."

The Native American Community Services vaccination center will be one of 13 new pop-up centers at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers around the state. It opens Saturday, but appointments are already filled, according to the governor's office.

Cuomo said 43,000 people have received first doses of the vaccine at the 91 earlier pop-up sites in largely Black areas, including some in Western New York.