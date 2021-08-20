Effort to prevent appeal of Lockport police ruling fails

Facing angry protests from the family and friends of Troy A. Hodge, Lockport Alderman Mark S. Devine on Wednesday withdrew his effort to bar the city from appealing a court ruling that prevented departmental charges against the four officers present for the June 16, 2019, fight that ended in Hodge's death.

Devine was one vote short of the four needed to pass the resolution, a political source said.

Corporation Counsel Laura A. Miskell Benedict contended the Council had no authority to prevent an appeal of State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso's May 6 ruling that the internal charges were filed too late under terms of the police union contract.

A state investigative report concluded that Hodge, 39, was armed with a knife and died of a heart attack caused by exertion and "acute cocaine intoxication."

Attorney General Letitia James decided there was insufficient evidence for criminal charges against the officers. Hodge's mother has filed a wrongful death suit against the city.

