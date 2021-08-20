 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Effort to prevent appeal of Lockport police ruling fails
0 comments

Effort to prevent appeal of Lockport police ruling fails

Support this work for $1 a month

Facing angry protests from the family and friends of Troy A. Hodge, Lockport Alderman Mark S. Devine on Wednesday withdrew his effort to bar the city from appealing a court ruling that prevented departmental charges against the four officers present for the June 16, 2019, fight that ended in Hodge's death.

Devine was one vote short of the four needed to pass the resolution, a political source said.

Corporation Counsel Laura A. Miskell Benedict contended the Council had no authority to prevent an appeal of State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso's May 6 ruling that the internal charges were filed too late under terms of the police union contract.

A state investigative report concluded that Hodge, 39, was armed with a knife and died of a heart attack caused by exertion and "acute cocaine intoxication."

Attorney General Letitia James decided there was insufficient evidence for criminal charges against the officers. Hodge's mother has filed a wrongful death suit against the city.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Earth's magnetic field has a changing cycle and could soon flip

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

State investigating death of 'incoherent' man after altercation with Lockport police
Crime News

State investigating death of 'incoherent' man after altercation with Lockport police

  • Updated

A man who died following an altercation with four Lockport police officers late Sunday had been acting unusually after taking some medication, prompting the man’s mother to call 911, according to interim Police Chief Steven C. Preisch. When police responded, they eventually used a Taser on Troy A. Hodge, 39, outside the mother’s Park Avenue home, Preisch said. “Once

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News