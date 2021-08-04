 Skip to main content
Effort to break record for longest basketball game set at Nardin
Twenty-four high school and college-age basketball players will take to the floor in the new gym at Buffalo's Nardin Academy at 5 p.m. Friday to begin an effort to break the world record for the longest basketball game.

If all goes well, they will eclipse the current record recognized by Guinness World Records of 120 hours, 1 minute, 7 seconds on Wednesday.

The event was organized by Nick Revelas of Snyder, a 21-year-old who started an annual basketball tournament with some neighborhood friends six years ago and has raised money for charities such as the Alzheimer's Association, Boys and Girls Clubs of Western New York and Horizon Health Services.

This time, the goal is to raise money and awareness for mental health resources. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, a GoFundMe page connected with the tournament had collected $7,110 from 35 donors.

Full information on other ways to donate is at fb21.org.

All time slots for referees and food vendors for the event have been filled.

