Effort to break record for longest basketball game set at Nardin

Twenty-four high school and college-age basketball players will take to the floor in the new gym at Buffalo's Nardin Academy at 5 p.m. Friday to begin an effort to break the world record for the longest basketball game.

If all goes well, they will eclipse the current record recognized by Guinness World Records of 120 hours, 1 minute, 7 seconds on Wednesday.

The event was organized by Nick Revelas of Snyder, a 21-year-old who started an annual basketball tournament with some neighborhood friends six years ago and has raised money for charities such as the Alzheimer's Association, Boys and Girls Clubs of Western New York and Horizon Health Services.

This time, the goal is to raise money and awareness for mental health resources. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, a GoFundMe page connected with the tournament had collected $7,110 from 35 donors.

Full information on other ways to donate is at fb21.org.

All time slots for referees and food vendors for the event have been filled.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.