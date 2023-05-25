Republican Erie County legislators tried to bar asylum-seekers from being housed in Erie County on Thursday, but the effort was rebuffed.

While some legislators discussed the complex issue of federal immigration policy and its impact on Erie County with each other in casual conversation and with the news media at the Legislature's regular meeting, Legislature Democrats referred the resolution to committee.

"This is a very fluid situation," Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers said. "I don't think we know everything."

Erie County is rapidly becoming a focal point for the raging debate about what should be done with asylum-seekers from the southern border of the United States who have overwhelmed New York City and now need to be sent to other parts of the state for housing. County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said he does not intend to issue any state of emergency to bar migrants from being bussed in.

The Republican resolution would have directed Poloncarz to issue an executive order barring migrants from being housed in the county. The resolution, sponsored by Republican-turned-Conservative Legislator Jim Malczewski, of Elma, also would have barred any private business or hotelier from transporting or housing asylum-seekers in Erie County without Poloncarz's permission "acting within the spirit of this resolution."

Chairwoman April Baskin referred the matter to the Government Affairs Committee. A Republican attempt to require an immediate discussion and vote on the matter failed.

Government Affairs Committee Chairman John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda, said he's willing to convene a committee meeting on the matter, but wasn't sure when it would happen, who would be asked to speak about it or what information will be available.

"We've got to get our facts straight," he said. "There's a lot of misinformation out there."

Poloncarz says Buffalo State likely to house asylum-seekers, addresses issues of vetting Asylum-seekers in New York City won't be coming to Erie County for at least the next seven days, but when they do come, they are likely to be housed at SUNY Buffalo State University dormitories.

Poloncarz has previously said he considers state of emergency declarations barring the asylum-seekers to be "illegal and immoral." He also said the cost of those who are being housed in Erie County will be borne by New York City and New York State.

But Republican legislators expressed skepticism about those assertions, saying that these people could wind up in living in Erie County for years, and that there is no way to know how long the costs associated with these migrants will continue. Malczewski said he has no reason to trust New York City's or New York State's ability to foot the costs for these asylum-seekers in the long term.

Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence, also said legislators are unaware of any contracts or agreements that legally require the state or New York City to cover the costs of the asylum-seekers that arrive here from downstate.

Even if costs are covered in the short term, they said, they question who will cover the costs of the migrants in the long term, given that asylum case backlogs can stretch out decisions for years.

Bargnesi and committee Vice Chairman John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, said a committee meeting would be a good place to try and start getting answers.

Unlike some Legislature committees, the Government Affairs Committee does not meet regularly. The last time the committee met was eight months ago, in September. While the committee does have a number of items sitting in it, few were resolutions seeking action. Gilmour said he hopes this migrant issue will be taken up the committee soon.