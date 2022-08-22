 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EEOC meeting puts spotlight on racism, discrimination

  • Updated
Tops memorial (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The EEOC is meeting  in Buffalo, in part to show the commission's commitment to fighting discrimination after the massacre of 10 people at a Tops supermarket in May.

 Janet Gramza/Buffalo News
Witnesses at a meeting of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Buffalo called for strong action to combat the effects of racism in the workplace and society at large.

The EEOC is hosting a listening session at City Hall on Monday, focusing on racial and economic justice. The federal agency is gathering public input on priorities and activities that should be included in its strategic enforcement plan for the next five years.

The EEOC is meeting here following the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. The agency's chair, Charlotte Burrows, pledged the agency's commitment to fighting racism.

"Grief and anger are not enough," she said.

Henry Louis Taylor Jr., director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo, said Blacks face a number of obstacles to obtaining well-paying jobs, sometimes in the form of academic credentials keeping them out of job opportunities.

"We've created all these unnecessary barriers," he said.

Taylor said literacy is another obstacle to jobs that can be overcome, in the form of innovative programs that combine literacy with on-the-job training.

"The key to all this is the on-the-job training programs," he said.

Taylor said apprenticeship programs should be "put under a microscope," to ensure they are inclusive.

Matt Glynn

