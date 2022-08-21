EEOC, meeting in Buffalo after massacre, sees hiring push as way to combat discrimination

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's mission is to stop and remedy workplace discrimination.

But while that hasn't changed, the federal agency is also supporting efforts to connect more workers with job opportunities.

The Hiring Initiative to Reimagine Equity, or HIRE, is a multiyear effort to ensure job opportunities are available to underserved populations. It's a collaboration between the EEOC and the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

Charlotte Burrows, the EEOC's chair, said HIRE brings another dimension to the agency's work.

"Obviously, we focus on fixing a problem after it's happened," Burrows said during a visit to Buffalo on Sunday. "But if you can sort of have the win-win of being in front of it and helping to open up those job opportunities, it's phenomenal."

Employers in all kinds of industries have struggled to fill job openings. A program like HIRE is trying to ensure the openings are accessible to a wider audience, Burrows said.

For instance, she said, many employers disqualify candidates who have gaps in their resume. Those applicants might even get automatically knocked out of consideration by artificial intelligence software that some employers use to screen online job applicants. The EEOC wants employers to take a closer look at whether the applicants have the skills to do the job, even if there is a resume gap.

Burrows on Sunday attended a service at True Bethel Baptist Church and visited the Northland Workforce Training Center, both in Buffalo's African American community. She was also scheduled to visit sites along the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

The training center aims to diversify the manufacturing workforce, while also meeting employers' pressing needs to fill job openings.

"Just to have someone on that level be interested in learning more about what we do at Northland, it can only be very beneficial in helping us get out our message, but telling our story as well, helping out the community," said Stephen Tucker, the center's president and CEO, referring to Burrows' visit.

Burrows toured Buffalo a day before a scheduled EEOC meeting at City Hall, the first time the commission has met outside of Washington, D.C., in seven years. The EEOC said it wants to demonstrate its commitment to fighting racism, following a racist mass shooting at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

The meeting will provide public input on priorities and activities that should be included in the EEOC's strategic plan for the next five years.

"What we want to do is make sure that we stay the course and are thoughtful as we move forward, how are we going to be as effective as possible?" Burrows said.

Holding the meeting in Buffalo also shows that "the federal government is focused on this," she said.

"I wanted to hear from Buffalo because I know that people here have been focusing since May on thinking about the bigger picture and how to move forward," Burrows said. "And we want to hear from folks about what that conversation has been."