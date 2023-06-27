Alexander Shaw – you can call him Alex – is kind, humble and bright.

He may be a product of pandemic schooling, but things seem to be working out just fine for him.

Alex, 11, starts his freshman year at City Honors High School in September, three years before the typical student enters high school.

After skipping first, second and seventh grades, he graduated with high honors last week from eighth grade at Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence, School 89.

“I feel like one of the reasons that I skipped grades is because I paid a lot of attention,” he told The Buffalo News.

Alex started reading chapter books when he was 3, but his favorite subject is math – "because you learn something different every day,” he said.

He asked people to teach him multiplication when he was 5 – “because I heard about it and I just wanted to learn it early.”

When he was 6 and getting ready for school, his mother estimated how long it would be before they left the house.

“I would tell him how many minutes," Tierra Hampton said, "and then he would quickly do mental math and calculate the seconds. I would have to check on my calculator to see if it was correct, and it was. It was amazing.”

Numbers have mattered a lot to Alex since.

He’s that kid who doesn't want to miss a day of school. He doesn’t want to be late, either.

“You learn a lot every day in certain subjects," he said. "I just don't want to miss that. And, like, you lose participation credit.”

Alex was in fourth grade when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down schools in March 2020. For much of the following year, most students in Buffalo Public Schools continued to learn from home.

“It was difficult, and we needed to get adjusted,” Hampton said. “He always stayed on top of his work. He seemed to roll with the punches and adapt pretty quickly.”

“I don't really like ELA, because it's kind of slow paced," Alex said. "All you do is read and write. But I like math, I like science, because you learn a lot with each lesson.”

He said he knows the first few digits of Pi, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to the diameter, then quickly rattled off the first 12 digits after 3: 141592653589.

Hampton said her son likes math because he likes a challenge.

“He doesn't like to be doing something that's going to come easy," she said.

Alex said is excited to go to City Honors – where students must score well on an admissions test to be admitted – and looks forward to making new friends.

He expects to be challenged academically, but also yearns for school life outside the classroom.

“They have a whole area for plants outside," he said. "You can garden, you can do art projects and stuff, so that will be fun.

“I love swimming and City Honors has a big pool and they have a big gym, so, that'll be fun."

Alex enjoys chess, used to take piano lessons and plays basketball and soccer, his two favorite sports.

He doesn’t expect to skip grades in high school, but thinks he might take a year off between high school and college.

He already has some Regents courses under his belt, and plans to take as many International Baccalaureate courses as possible.

"He is one of a kind," Hampton said. "Very helpful, really wise behind beyond his years, and he only gets jittery when he thinks he's going to be late to school. But he's never late."

Despite his attention to detail, and academic advancement, he also knows he isn't perfect.

"I don't often make mistakes, so it doesn't really bother me that much" when it happens, Alex said. "I normally just, brush it off, honestly, and do something else."