Seven candidates vying for three seats on the Starpoint School Board tackled questions submitted anonymously last week during a Meet the Candidates night.

They included two that underlined tensions in the race.

"What, if anything, did canceling the wrestling season have to do with your interest in being a member of the Board of Education?"

"Since our community is currently divided, what is your vision to help us unify and bring back One Starpoint?"

Three incumbents – Jeffrey D. Duncan, Shawn P. Riester and Kelley A. Swann – look to keep their seats against a united platform of Brian LaPlante, Christen Haseley and Jennifer Argentieri, all parents of Starpoint wrestlers who said the School Board's decision to cancel the wrestling season amid claims of sexual harassment was among issues that sparked their interest.

Lisa Kankolenski, unaffiliated with the wrestling parents and incumbents, is the seventh candidate.

Still-unresolved allegations of sexual harassment against two members of the varsity wrestling team caused the Starpoint School Board on Feb. 8 to cancel the remainder of the Spartans' season – preventing all team members from competing in sectional and potentially state individual championships.

The wrestling team had already captured the state dual meet championship Jan. 29, which pits teams of wrestlers against each other.

District voters on May 16 will select three candidates on the ballot. The nine members of the School Board are not paid. Their governance touches capital projects, curriculum and hiring decisions, and new programs.

While the Starpoint Teachers Association is still working through its endorsement process, President Mike Luick said teachers have been pleased with the efforts of the current board.

"At a time when there are so many positives and a capital project being planned, the clear benefits of continuity and continued success need to be weighed against potentially changing the makeup of the BOE," Luick said in a statement. "The Starpoint Teachers Association sees the current BOE as one that is pro-education, and pro-consensus building as demonstrated over the last six years."

Wrestling allegations

At least three "dog-piling" incidents were alleged within the Starpoint High School wrestling team during the season, prompting the parent of a team member to file a complaint on behalf of her son. The district launched a Title IX sexual harassment investigation Feb. 7 focused on two team members who have not been permitted to return to in-person schooling. They have not been identified because of their ages.

Starpoint wrestling season canceled due to 'serious allegations of inappropriate conduct' The remainder of Starpoint's wrestling season has been canceled due to "serious allegations of inappropriate behavior by one or more members of the varsity wrestling team," schools Superintendent Sean M. Croft said in a statement Wednesday.

As the investigation proceeded, the School Board – with the exception of member Michelle L. Leuer, the parent of a Starpoint wrestler – voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the team's season, including individual participation Feb. 11 in the Section VI tournament.

"This decision is necessary in order to ensure that the processes moving forward can take place without delay," Superintendent Sean M. Croft said in a statement Feb. 8. "The District takes seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct. As with every decision we make, the safety, well-being and security or our students, staff and community members are of the utmost importance."

LaPlante, a varsity wrestling assistant coach extolled for his role in the team's success, was disciplined during the same period.

A Freedom of Information Act request for disciplinary records for all School Board candidates during the 2022-23 school year revealed LaPlante was barred Feb. 7 from school property for an unspecific period of time for violating the school's code of conduct. He was issued a letter that cited two incidents in which he used vulgar language and acted with hostility toward Vincent Dell'Oso, Starpoint director of health, physical education and athletics, the day before on school grounds.

LaPlante declined an interview request following Thursday's candidate forum, which took place at Starpoint Middle School and was organized by the Buffalo Niagara League of Women Voters.

Two Starpoint High School wrestlers face harassment charges, Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports The students, who were not identified because of their age, each face two counts of second-degree harassment from January incidents, one at a private residence on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield and the other on Starpoint High School property in Pendleton, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Feb. 9, a group of seven Starpoint wrestling parents contested the cancellation in State Supreme Court, demanding the district "show cause" for its decision. A judge declined to rule on the motion before sectionals began two days later. The parents contended the dog-piling incidents are a form of roughhousing and did not include anything criminal, while the victim's parent painted a different picture in the original complaint.

The Title IX investigation continues. Meanwhile, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on March 23 charged a pair of wrestlers each with two harassment violations.

Tense exchanges

School Board meetings on Feb. 27 and March 13 provided a window into the dynamics of the board race. During the February meeting, about 25 members of the wrestling community, comprising student-athletes, their parents, coaches and supporters, heaped criticism on the board and superintendent for the decision to cancel the season for the entire team, as well as a lack of transparency about the allegations and to note in-school bullying several team members faced in the weeks afterward.

"I hope you never sleep again," one wrestling parent told the board.

LaPlante and his wife, Meghan, own a wrestling training facility, The Barn, where one of the dog-piling incidents was alleged to have occurred. They were among the first speakers.

The assistant wrestling coach criticized the board's silence since the season's cancellation, arguing the members were "trying to minimize publicity and exposure about said allegations." LaPlante accused the board of making no effort to speak with the wrestlers, not showing concern for student-athletes' mental health and denying their "basic civil rights." His son Gage also spoke emotionally in front of the board.

Starpoint captures state wrestling dual meet championship On Saturday, Starpoint wrestling won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association dual meet championship in Division I. It is the first team state championship in school history in any sport.

On March 13, Haseley, one of the candidates running together, lashed out against the scope of the punishment.

"My child, along with numerous others, were made victims because of how this was handled with a sweeping stroke of what happened to the entire team," Haseley told the board. "They were punished as a team over unfounded accusations involving a very small percentage of the group. These kids will likely never receive justice for what has been done to them. You cannot give them back what you chose – what you made a conscious choice – to take from them."

Leuer, the board member who could not participate in the vote to cancel the season, also was critical of her peers on the board.

"I would like to say that the Starpoint District overreacted," said Leuer, whose seat is not up for re-election this month.

Riester and fellow board members Jason B. Madden and Beth Pyskaty said during the February meeting that the School Board was restricted from sharing information about the investigation.

"I wish we could talk more about it – I really do," Riester said. "That's what makes it so hard. It's hard for all of us to sit up here, listening to everybody speaking from their hearts, the pain that's coming out. We feel that as well. I have not slept much since this whole thing happened a month ago."

Campaign tactics

The online campaign bios of the wrestling parents do not reveal any connection to the Starpoint team. Neither did their two-minute introductions Thursday at the candidate forum.

LaPlante, a physician's assistant, mentioned his variety of roles on the Pendleton Athletic Booster Association and that he has considered a run for School Board the past few years.

Haseley emphasized her duties with the PABA and called a venture for the board as "the next natural step."

Argentieri, who has worked for 30 years for AAA Western and Central New York, said she is a PABA volunteer and treasurer for the Starpoint Parent-Teacher Association.

When pressed directly on Thursday about whether their decisions to run were influenced by the cancellation of the wrestling season, all three said it was one of several factors.

"I don't want to complain about something," LaPlante said. "If there's something I can do about it, I'd like to be a part of that process."

"Ultimately I had a reason to start coming, and once I was coming and saw the processes, saw the procedures, saw the decision-making – [but] the timing for me was not just because of that," Haseley added.

"I did develop some pretty significant concerns that definitely reignited my interest in a way that I seek to understand, I seek to serve, I seek to be useful," Argentieri said.

The trio gave other reasons, too. LaPlante mentioned growing extracurricular activities and supporting the arts. Haseley stressed recruiting and retaining teachers. Argentieri said evaluating the district's spaces for effective learning was a priority.

Incumbents

Duncan said he did not believe Starpoint was divided, and his focus was on a capital project and the district's ranking, which improved from No. 26 to inside the top 10 over his 13 years.

Swann, a social worker who emphasized safety and diversity and inclusion, said parents' recent comments about the board lit her spirit.

"What it did do though was really solidify why I decided to continue to run, because I will tell you this has been a tough few months," the four-year board member said. "Unfortunately, my character has been put in question. I've faced some really rude, disrespectful comments."

Riester said he believed the wrestling team parents were running on a "single-issue agenda," designed to gain a board majority to keep the wrestling coaching staff intact. He said Thursday that he shared his phone number at a board meeting two months ago to invite one-on-one conversations with anyone interested, and no one called.

"We've had too much back and forth," Riester told the audience Thursday. "There's really no mystery as far as why we're running. It's like an elephant in the room. Like a giant elephant. I wish I believed it. You can be mad at me for not believing it – but that's just the truth. For an election like this – it's for the soul of our school."