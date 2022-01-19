WNY superintendents, education officials like Hochul's big hike in school funding

School superintendents are starting to plan next year's budgets, and things are looking up after Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed her proposal for school aid Monday.

That's because Hochul followed through on the second year of a three-year phase-in that will fully fund aid known as "foundation aid," which pays for most of the operations in a school district. It accounts for more than half of the total $2.1 billion increase in school aid.

More aid, zero-emission buses, but few specifics for schools in Hochul budget plan Gov. Kathy Hochul's schools plan includes a $2.1 billion increase in aid that translates to a 7.1% increase, for a record total of $31.3 billion in aid to education.

"We're thrilled," Cleveland Hill Superintendent Jon MacSwan said. "It's been a lot of challenging years with challenging decisions."

Proposed foundation aid is up as much as 30% in some local districts. And no district in the state would get less than a 3% increase on that line.

More than one-third of districts in Erie and Niagara counties would receive overall increases of 10% or more, with the average increase at 9% over what they received this year.

Cleveland Hill is on track for an increase of 18.7% in total aid, which includes an increase in foundation aid of 17.12%.

"We're hoping to give some of that back to the community," MacSwan said.