WNY school officials praise Hochul for 'clarity' on mask mandate

“We all know these numbers will come and go,” Stapleton said. “Today our numbers are not where we want them to be, but they could be worse. It changes day to day."

The mandate is all but certain to generate legal challenges.

Attorney Corey Hogan, founding partner of HoganWillig, said he was not sure how the governor's announcement will affect a case he filed in state Supreme Court challenging the state's previous mask mandate. He said his law firm has hundreds of plaintiffs ready to sign on to a challenge to masks in federal court, but he was waiting to see which entities to bring to court.

"We knew some type of mandate would probably come," Hogan said. "If, in fact, the Department of Health does issue some type of a mandate, rather than a guideline, then we'll know where to go. I don't think they have the authority to do that."

The New York State Council of School Superintendents welcomed Hochul's mask requirement.