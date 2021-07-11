With vaccinated students, college campuses look to get back to normal

Canisius College is still finalizing plans for the fall. Niagara University has decided vaccinations will be encouraged, but not required at this point for students, faculty and staff. Face masks, social distancing and daily health screenings are not mandatory at Niagara, but may be required for some areas, such as clinical placements for nursing students.

More than 19,000 University at Buffalo students have reported they have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“With the virus at an all-time low in Western New York and New York State, and with the high rates of vaccination in our campus community, UB will be fully in person in the fall,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement Friday.

Students and employees who are not vaccinated are to wear a mask at indoor and outdoor locations at UB, except in their residence hall rooms, personal workstations or while eating in university dining areas, according to the college.

Masks also are required for all passengers on UB buses and at health care settings such as Student Health Services and the Dental Clinic.

It's not just public universities requiring vaccinations.