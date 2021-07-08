With 'transformational' money to spend, Buffalo schools make big plans

Buffalo School Board elects Petrucci as president The Buffalo Board of Education on Thursday elected a new slate of officers during its organi…

"All eyes are going to be on us, we know that," Cash said.

When students return to school in the fall, they will be screened for social/emotional and mental health. The district will hire support staff such as a wellness coordinator, nurses, counselors, social workers, psychologists and attendance teachers. The Welcoming Center for new and returning students, visited by more than 10,000 families, will be upgraded.

Mental health supports will address classroom racial trauma and systemic oppression, as well as post-pandemic trauma.

New academic and sports programs will aim to meet students' needs.

The district is planning two single-gender high school programs, one for males and one for females, with opportunities for mentorship, travel and culturally responsive curriculum. Cash did not say when those would be implemented.

"There is a lot of good research, when you do gender-based academies and focus on particular needs, students grow faster," Cash said.