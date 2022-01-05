With storm looming, many schools plan for return of traditional snow days

The pandemic-propelled advent of widespread remote learning in schools led to a provocative and at one time unthinkable question in Western New York:
Could this be the end of snow days?
With the season's first major snowstorm bearing down on the region, school administrators have given their answer:
No. For now.
A combination of factors, from Covid burnout to the return of traditional in-school learning, had school leaders generally agreeing that a snow day will remain a snow day.
"Our families, students, and staff have been through a lot since March of ‘20, and we believe a snow day should be enjoyed," Williamsville district spokesman Nick Filipowski said in an email. He said if the district runs out of snow days, then administrators will discuss shifting to remote instruction if circumstances warrant it.
Sweet Home superintendent Michael V. Ginestre, who stressed that no decision has been made yet about closing for Thursday, said if it's a one-day event, the district will have a traditional snow day.
"If it’s an extended event, we will reevaluate," Ginestre said. "We want to make sure that everybody has a device in their hands, internet access, that sort of thing, so its an equitable situation."
Buffalo was not waiting for the storm to hit: The superintendent's office sent a letter to parents this afternoon saying school is canceled on Thursday. But the letter left open the possibility that remote learning could be utilized for future weather events.
Orchard Park Superintendent David Lilleck sent a letter to families explaining why the district will continue to have traditional inclement weather days. Because the district is fully in-person and not hybrid, there is a rhythm and routine that has been established, he wrote.
The district values its in-person instruction, and understands the stress on working families that have to find child care on snow days, and does not want to place an additional burden on families, he told them.
The state Education Department is continuing a pilot program from last year that offers school districts the flexibility to pivot to virtual instruction on days that would otherwise force schools to close due to a snowstorm and inclement weather. Orchard Park took part last year, because many students started the school year in a hybrid model, and the district wanted students to be engaged on inclement weather days.
One superintendent said last year that not every teacher has the ability to teach from home. Many taught remotely last year from their classrooms.
Alden Central let their community know in a tweet that the district is "monitoring potential weather event for Wednesday into Thursday...for your planning purposes, if school is canceled we will NOT be learning remotely."
