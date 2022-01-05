With storm looming, many schools plan for return of traditional snow days

Buffalo was not waiting for the storm to hit: The superintendent's office sent a letter to parents this afternoon saying school is canceled on Thursday. But the letter left open the possibility that remote learning could be utilized for future weather events.

Orchard Park Superintendent David Lilleck sent a letter to families explaining why the district will continue to have traditional inclement weather days. Because the district is fully in-person and not hybrid, there is a rhythm and routine that has been established, he wrote.

The district values its in-person instruction, and understands the stress on working families that have to find child care on snow days, and does not want to place an additional burden on families, he told them.

The state Education Department is continuing a pilot program from last year that offers school districts the flexibility to pivot to virtual instruction on days that would otherwise force schools to close due to a snowstorm and inclement weather. Orchard Park took part last year, because many students started the school year in a hybrid model, and the district wanted students to be engaged on inclement weather days.